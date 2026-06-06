JOHN PETERS HUMPHREY: THE CANADIAN WHO HELPED DEFINE HUMAN RIGHTS

🇨🇦 SATURDAY HERO 🇨🇦

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Throughout history, some individuals have changed the world not through force, wealth, or political power, but through ideas.

One such Canadian was John Peters Humphrey.

Born in New Brunswick in 1905, Humphrey faced tremendous adversity early in life. He lost his left arm in an accident as a child and later lost both parents while still young.

Yet rather than allowing hardship to define him, he dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice and human dignity.

A lawyer and professor, Humphrey eventually became the first Director of the Human Rights Division of the United Nations.

In the aftermath of the Second World War, the world faced a difficult question:

How could humanity prevent governments from violating the fundamental rights of their own people?

The answer began to take shape in 1947 when Humphrey was tasked with preparing the first draft that would eventually become the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

His work provided the foundation for a document that recognized rights belonging to all human beings by virtue of their humanity—not because governments granted them, but because they inherently possessed them.

The Declaration affirmed principles that many people now take for granted:

• The right to life, liberty, and security of the person.

• Freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

• Freedom of opinion and expression.

• Freedom of peaceful assembly and association.

• The right to a fair hearing.

• Protection from arbitrary arrest and detention.

• Equality before the law.

These principles would influence constitutions, legislation, court decisions, and human rights movements around the world.

Humphrey understood an important truth:

Rights are most vulnerable when governments claim extraordinary powers.

For that reason, free societies require citizens who remain vigilant, informed, and willing to defend liberty when it is threatened.

John Peters Humphrey’s legacy reminds us that civil liberties are not merely legal concepts.

They are safeguards that protect ordinary people from arbitrary power.

Today, his work continues to inspire those who believe that governments should serve the people, not rule over them.

Canada has produced many remarkable individuals.

Few have left a legacy as global and enduring as John Peters Humphrey.

His contribution serves as a reminder that one determined citizen can help shape the principles by which the world measures justice and freedom.

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“Freedom is not secure because it is written on paper. It remains secure only when people are willing to defend it.”

— A principle reflected throughout the life and work of John Peters Humphrey

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Honouring those who stood for liberty, justice, and the rights of ordinary people.

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