IS CANADA A MYTH? Do we have a Constitution?

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/15FzpEZ9cun1RCvHyYeCyGIjfMnK1i5-SP5lwG7FJa4s/edit?usp=sharing

Was 1982 a legitimate transformation or an attempt to restructure the system?

Who actually holds power in Canada today?

And what law still governs underneath everything?

I. WHY GOVERNMENT EXISTS

Government was created for one purpose:

To protect the people, not to control them.

Its role was simple:

Maintain order

Protect life and property

Defend the nation

But history shows a pattern:

Power expands

Authority concentrates

Control replaces service

II. THE REAL QUESTION OF POWER

There are only two possibilities:

The people hold power

The state holds power

There is no stable middle ground unless something higher — law itself — restrains government.

III. THE FIRST LIMIT ON POWER

Magna Carta in 1215 was the turning point.

For the first time in Western constitutional history:

The ruler was forced under law

Authority was limited

Rights were recognized as pre-existing government

This gave rise to the legal tradition that followed:

Common law

Due process

Civil liberties

Independent courts

Trial by jury

IV. COMMON LAW CIVIL LIBERTIES

Out of the Magna Carta tradition grew the common law civil liberties that shaped free societies.

These liberties were not created by government.

They were recognized protections belonging to the people.

Among the most important were:

Trial by jury

Protection of property

Due process of law

Protection against unlawful search and seizure

The right of citizens to hold government accountable

And one of the most powerful safeguards ever developed:

The Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury was historically a body of ordinary citizens empowered to:

Investigate crimes

Compel testimony and documents through subpoenas

Hear evidence under oath

Issue indictments initiating criminal prosecution

Issue presentments exposing wrongdoing

It existed specifically for moments when those in power would not investigate themselves.

This is why the Grand Jury was considered a civil liberty of the people, not a government tool.

Most importantly:

Because the Grand Jury arises from the common law itself, it is not something that can simply be repealed by statute.

Statutes can regulate procedures.

But civil liberties rooted in common law cannot be erased by legislation.

They remain part of the constitutional order unless the constitutional foundation itself is lawfully replaced.

V. CANADA’S TRUE FOUNDATION (1867)

Canada’s Constitution begins with the



Constitution Act, 1867.

This established:

The structure of government

Division of powers

A system rooted in British constitutional principles

Including:

Parliamentary supremacy

Rule of law

Common law rights

These principles were confirmed in the preamble, which states that Canada is to have:

“A Constitution similar in Principle to that of the United Kingdom.”

That phrase imported the entire tradition of common law civil liberties into the Canadian constitutional structure.

This remains the foundation of Canada.

VI. THE STATUTE OF WESTMINSTER 1931

Statute of Westminster 1931 gave Canada:

Full legislative independence.

But Canada still lacked:

A domestic constitutional amending formula.

VII. THE CANADIAN BILL OF RIGHTS (1960)

Before 1982, Canada already had recognized rights through the



Canadian Bill of Rights.

These included:

Life, liberty, and security of the person

Property rights

Due process

Freedom of religion and expression

These were understood as:

Rights that exist independently of government, recognized through common law and statute.

VIII. 1982 — THE ATTEMPT TO RESTRUCTURE

The



Canada Act 1982 introduced:

The Constitution Act, 1982

The



Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

This was not a minor change.

It attempted to restructure the constitutional order by:

Shifting power toward courts

Reframing rights as Charter-based

Introducing mechanisms allowing governments to limit rights

IX. THE CHARTER — BUILT-IN CONTROL MECHANISMS

Section 1

Rights can be limited

Government must justify those limits

Courts decide what is acceptable

Section 33

Governments can override certain rights

Renewable every five years

What this means:

Rights can be restricted

Rights can be overridden

This is not a system of absolute rights.

It is a system where rights are conditional and subject to state control mechanisms.

X. WHAT THE 1982 ATTEMPT FAILED TO DO

Despite the attempt to restructure, it did not eliminate:

Common law civil liberties

The Canadian Bill of Rights

Parliamentary supremacy

The constitutional foundation of 1867

The common law protections inherited from Magna Carta

These remained in force.

XI. THE CONFIRMATION — ATTORNEY GENERAL v. POWER (2024)

In Attorney General v Power the Supreme Court clarified key aspects of Canada’s constitutional structure.

The decision confirmed:

Parliament remains central to law-making

Parliamentary privilege still exists

The constitutional framework was not replaced

The Court rejected absolute immunity for unconstitutional legislation but confirmed that Canada’s constitutional order — including Parliament and common law traditions — continues to operate.

XII. THE REAL STRUCTURE TODAY

Canada operates under a layered constitutional system:

The 1867 Constitution

Common law tradition

The Canadian Bill of Rights

The 1982 amendments

Parliamentary authority

Judicial interpretation

The 1982 changes did not erase the earlier constitutional foundations.

XIII. IS CANADA A MYTH?

Canada is not a myth.

But the public understanding of it often is.

The myth says:

The Charter is the foundation

Courts replaced Parliament

Rights began in 1982

That is not how the constitutional structure actually works.

XIV. FINAL CONCLUSION

The truth is this:

1982 was an attempt to restructure the country

It introduced new mechanisms of control

But it did not remove the original constitutional order

The common law civil liberties inherited from Magna Carta remain part of Canada’s constitutional tradition.

That includes the historic safeguard of the Grand Jury — a citizen-led mechanism designed to investigate serious wrongdoing when institutions fail.

FINAL POINT

If a system is not lawfully replaced, it still governs.

That is the key to understanding Canada.

And it is why the deeper constitutional question still matters today.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Message JANE SCHARF

*******************************************

SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

ADD YOUR NAME TO THE GRAND JURY POOL IF YOU WiSH TO BE CHOSEN TO BE ON THE GRAND JURY.

AND OR ADD YOUR NAME TO BE AN ORGANIZER

grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

To make the Grand Jury a success

You can contribute by:

Adding your name to the Grand Jury Pool as a potential juror Add you name as organizer Provide information on treason for evidence Donations for operating expences can be sent to grandjuryrising@yahoo.com

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

📣 MORE INFORMATION ON TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/truthandactonshareclub

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB

Email liaisonjane@gmail.com — subject: “join share club.”

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.

Donations for operating expenses can be sent to grandjuryrising@yahoo.com