IS CANADA A MYTH? Do we have a Constitution?

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Was 1982 a legitimate transformation or an attempt to restructure the system?
Who actually holds power in Canada today?
And what law still governs underneath everything?
I. WHY GOVERNMENT EXISTS
Government was created for one purpose:
To protect the people, not to control them.
Its role was simple:
Maintain order
Protect life and property
Defend the nation
But history shows a pattern:
Power expands
Authority concentrates
Control replaces service
II. THE REAL QUESTION OF POWER
There are only two possibilities:
The people hold power
The state holds power
There is no stable middle ground unless something higher — law itself — restrains government.
III. THE FIRST LIMIT ON POWER
Magna Carta in 1215 was the turning point.
For the first time in Western constitutional history:
The ruler was forced under law
Authority was limited
Rights were recognized as pre-existing government
This gave rise to the legal tradition that followed:
Common law
Due process
Civil liberties
Independent courts
Trial by jury
IV. COMMON LAW CIVIL LIBERTIES
Out of the Magna Carta tradition grew the common law civil liberties that shaped free societies.
These liberties were not created by government.
They were recognized protections belonging to the people.
Among the most important were:
Trial by jury
Protection of property
Due process of law
Protection against unlawful search and seizure
The right of citizens to hold government accountable
And one of the most powerful safeguards ever developed:
The Grand Jury.
The Grand Jury was historically a body of ordinary citizens empowered to:
Investigate crimes
Compel testimony and documents through subpoenas
Hear evidence under oath
Issue indictments initiating criminal prosecution
Issue presentments exposing wrongdoing
It existed specifically for moments when those in power would not investigate themselves.
This is why the Grand Jury was considered a civil liberty of the people, not a government tool.
Most importantly:
Because the Grand Jury arises from the common law itself, it is not something that can simply be repealed by statute.
Statutes can regulate procedures.
But civil liberties rooted in common law cannot be erased by legislation.
They remain part of the constitutional order unless the constitutional foundation itself is lawfully replaced.
V. CANADA’S TRUE FOUNDATION (1867)
Canada’s Constitution begins with the
Constitution Act, 1867.
This established:
The structure of government
Division of powers
A system rooted in British constitutional principles
Including:
Parliamentary supremacy
Rule of law
Common law rights
These principles were confirmed in the preamble, which states that Canada is to have:
“A Constitution similar in Principle to that of the United Kingdom.”
That phrase imported the entire tradition of common law civil liberties into the Canadian constitutional structure.
This remains the foundation of Canada.
VI. THE STATUTE OF WESTMINSTER 1931
Statute of Westminster 1931 gave Canada:
Full legislative independence.
But Canada still lacked:
A domestic constitutional amending formula.
VII. THE CANADIAN BILL OF RIGHTS (1960)
Before 1982, Canada already had recognized rights through the
Canadian Bill of Rights.
These included:
Life, liberty, and security of the person
Property rights
Due process
Freedom of religion and expression
These were understood as:
Rights that exist independently of government, recognized through common law and statute.
VIII. 1982 — THE ATTEMPT TO RESTRUCTURE
The
Canada Act 1982 introduced:
The Constitution Act, 1982
The
Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
This was not a minor change.
It attempted to restructure the constitutional order by:
Shifting power toward courts
Reframing rights as Charter-based
Introducing mechanisms allowing governments to limit rights
IX. THE CHARTER — BUILT-IN CONTROL MECHANISMS
Section 1
Rights can be limited
Government must justify those limits
Courts decide what is acceptable
Section 33
Governments can override certain rights
Renewable every five years
What this means:
Rights can be restricted
Rights can be overridden
This is not a system of absolute rights.
It is a system where rights are conditional and subject to state control mechanisms.
X. WHAT THE 1982 ATTEMPT FAILED TO DO
Despite the attempt to restructure, it did not eliminate:
Common law civil liberties
The Canadian Bill of Rights
Parliamentary supremacy
The constitutional foundation of 1867
The common law protections inherited from Magna Carta
These remained in force.
XI. THE CONFIRMATION — ATTORNEY GENERAL v. POWER (2024)
In Attorney General v Power the Supreme Court clarified key aspects of Canada’s constitutional structure.
The decision confirmed:
Parliament remains central to law-making
Parliamentary privilege still exists
The constitutional framework was not replaced
The Court rejected absolute immunity for unconstitutional legislation but confirmed that Canada’s constitutional order — including Parliament and common law traditions — continues to operate.
XII. THE REAL STRUCTURE TODAY
Canada operates under a layered constitutional system:
The 1867 Constitution
Common law tradition
The Canadian Bill of Rights
The 1982 amendments
Parliamentary authority
Judicial interpretation
The 1982 changes did not erase the earlier constitutional foundations.
XIII. IS CANADA A MYTH?
Canada is not a myth.
But the public understanding of it often is.
The myth says:
The Charter is the foundation
Courts replaced Parliament
Rights began in 1982
That is not how the constitutional structure actually works.
XIV. FINAL CONCLUSION
The truth is this:
1982 was an attempt to restructure the country
It introduced new mechanisms of control
But it did not remove the original constitutional order
The common law civil liberties inherited from Magna Carta remain part of Canada’s constitutional tradition.
That includes the historic safeguard of the Grand Jury — a citizen-led mechanism designed to investigate serious wrongdoing when institutions fail.
FINAL POINT
If a system is not lawfully replaced, it still governs.
That is the key to understanding Canada.
And it is why the deeper constitutional question still matters today.
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