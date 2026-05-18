NOTE: Todays video is on ways to deal with the Census.

However, I have been working with my colleague Dave Rolland on extensive research to demonstrate that the Grand Jury still legally exists within Canada’s constitutional and common law framework.

Recently Dave has uncovered what we believe to be irrefutable documentary evidence showing that the Criminal Code provisions relating to Grand Juries dealt only with the indictment function — namely, the role of assessing evidence presented by prosecutors to determine whether sufficient grounds existed for charges to proceed.

We maintain that the repeal of those Criminal Code provisions did not extinguish even the indictment function itself, because that function existed long before it was ever referenced in the Criminal Code. The Grand Jury was a pre-existing institution of the common law. Parliament did not create it simply by codifying part of its operation, and removing statutory references to one aspect of the Grand Jury does not abolish that historic authority.

Furthermore, the historical records uncovered by Dave Rolland demonstrate that the Criminal Code provisions addressed only the indictment role of the Grand Jury. They did not address, repeal, or abolish the Grand Jury’s broader historic investigative functions.

Those untouched functions include:

• investigating government agencies,

• examining complaints of abuse of authority,

• investigating systemic wrongdoing,

• and acting as a citizen oversight mechanism independent of government control.

These are precisely the functions relevant to the proposed Grand Jury on Treason and broader investigations into alleged abuses of public authority.

Importantly, our proposed Grand Jury on Treason does not depend upon the traditional indictment function in any event. The primary purpose of this Grand Jury is investigative — to examine evidence, hear witnesses, investigate alleged abuses of public authority, and issue findings and presentments consistent with the historic oversight role Grand Juries exercised for centuries under the common law.

This is a plan language draft of a paper giving the legal basis for our Grand Jury: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VBFQnnzF8aorJeVG8gfKaEgSBsJXI29ptIz_Ux0c3bc/edit?usp=sharing

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1mhk4Q3dY8TQ0ehgwLj1JpVoVx5ZpJtzmjgjOUReaA0w/edit?usp=sharing

📄 FULL ARTICLE TO SHARE: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rIP7jAGO3mvUQ7uuOxuPEHh3HLLNSaZtLl_WdDe7i0s/edit?usp=sharing

1. The census is mandatory under federal law

The Statistics Act (R.S.C. 1985, c. S‑19) requires every household to complete the census.

The relevant provision is:

“A person to whom a request for information is made… shall provide the information requested.”

Failure to do so is technically an offence.

2. What happens if someone refuses? (Real‑world enforcement)

Here’s the truth that lawyers know:

Since 2017, Canada has not prosecuted anyone for refusing the census.

Not one.

Before 2017, prosecutions were rare but did occur (e.g., the Audrey Tobias case).

After 2017, the federal government changed its enforcement policy.

Today, the enforcement sequence is:

Reminder letter Phone calls In‑person visit Escalation notice File closed (in almost all cases)

Actual prosecution likelihood: extremely low

The government has effectively stopped prosecuting census refusal cases because:

It is politically unpopular

It is expensive

It is not worth the court time

Compliance is already high

But the law still allows prosecution, even if the policy is to avoid it.

3. What the law allows vs. what the government does

Legally:

Refusal is an offence

Maximum penalty: Fine up to $500 Possible jail (rare and only for contempt)



Practically:

Prosecutions are near zero

Jail is functionally impossible unless someone defies a court order

Most cases end with the file being closed after repeated contact attempts

4. What someone can do if they don’t want to file

Here are the actual options, legally speaking:

Option A — File the census with minimal information

This is what most lawyers quietly recommend if someone wants to avoid trouble.

You can legally answer:

Number of people in the household

Basic demographic info

And leave optional questions blank.

The short form census has very few mandatory fields.

Option B — Request accommodation (religious, privacy, disability)

Statistics Canada must accommodate:

Disability

Language barriers

Religious objections to certain questions

Privacy concerns

They can:

Send a paper form

Allow a proxy to answer

Allow a phone interview

Allow partial responses

This is a legal pathway to reduce what you disclose.

Option C — Refuse and accept the enforcement sequence

If someone simply refuses:

They will get letters

They will get calls

They may get a visit

They may get a “final notice”

But prosecution is extremely unlikely.

This is the “civil disobedience” route.

It is not illegal to attempt to refuse — it is illegal to ultimately refuse, but the government almost never enforces it.

Option D — File a Charter challenge (rare, but possible)

A person could challenge the census on:

Section 7 (privacy / liberty)

Section 8 (unreasonable search)

Section 2(b) (compelled expression)

However:

No Charter challenge has ever succeeded

Courts have consistently upheld the census as minimally intrusive and justified

This is the hardest route.

5. What you CANNOT legally do

You cannot lie on the census (that is prosecuted).

You cannot destroy census materials sent to you.

You cannot impersonate another household member.

Refusal is tolerated; false information is not.

6. The safest, lowest‑risk path

For someone who does not want to participate:

The legally safest option is:

Provide the minimum mandatory information and leave the rest blank.

This satisfies the Statistics Act and avoids enforcement.

7.

A legal‑professional explanation of census obligations

A rights‑based privacy argument

A Canadian Bill of Rights analysis

A template letter asserting privacy concerns

A risk‑assessment chart with percentages

A clear explanation of what happens if someone refuses

A breakdown of all lawful options

And I’ll keep it grounded in Canadian law, real enforcement practice, and constitutional principles.

⚖️ 1. Legal‑Professional Explanation of Census Obligations (Canada)

Under the Statistics Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. S‑19:

Section 8(1) : Statistics Canada may require any person to provide information.

Section 31 : Failure to provide information is an offence.

Section 32: Knowingly providing false information is an offence.

Key legal distinction:

Refusal to answer = technically an offence, but rarely prosecuted.

Providing false information = actively prosecuted.

Enforcement reality:

Since 2017, Canada has not prosecuted a single census refusal case.

The government’s enforcement policy is now compliance‑focused, not punitive.

🔐 2. Rights‑Based Privacy Argument (Legally Grounded)

A person may object to the census on privacy grounds, invoking:

A. Section 7 of the Charter

Protects life, liberty, and security of the person.

Includes informational privacy (per R. v. Spencer).

B. Section 8 of the Charter

Protects against unreasonable search and seizure.

Census data collection is not considered a “search” in the criminal sense, but privacy concerns can still be raised.

C. Section 2(b) of the Charter

Freedom of expression includes freedom from compelled expression .

Courts have upheld census requirements as minimally impairing, but the argument is still legitimate.

D. Canadian Bill of Rights (CBR)

The CBR applies to federal statutes, including the Statistics Act.

Relevant sections:

Section 1(a) — right to liberty and security of the person

Section 1(b) — freedom of speech (includes compelled expression)

Section 2 — federal laws must be interpreted to avoid infringing rights

Section 5(1) — preserves pre‑existing rights (including privacy rights recognized in 1960)

A privacy‑based objection can therefore be framed as:

“The Statistics Act must be interpreted in a manner consistent with the Canadian Bill of Rights and the Charter, preserving my right to privacy and freedom from compelled expression.”

🛡️ 3. Canadian Bill of Rights Analysis (Applied to Census Refusal)

The CBR is often overlooked, but it is directly applicable because the census is a federal program.

Section 1(a): Liberty and security of the person

Compelled disclosure of personal information engages liberty and security interests.

Section 1(b): Freedom of speech

Compelled expression is a recognized infringement.

Section 2: Interpretive supremacy

The Statistics Act must be interpreted so as not to abrogate these rights unless Parliament expressly declares otherwise.

Parliament has not declared the census to operate “notwithstanding” the CBR.

Section 5(1): Preservation of 1960 rights

Privacy rights recognized in 1960 cannot be abrogated by construction.

Conclusion:

A person can legitimately assert that the Statistics Act must be interpreted in a way that minimizes intrusion and respects privacy, even if the census remains technically mandatory.

📝 4. Template Letter (Privacy‑Based Objection)

You can give this to anyone who wants to assert their rights without being confrontational.

To: Statistics Canada

Re: Census Compliance and Privacy Rights

I acknowledge receipt of the census request.

I am committed to complying with Canadian law and respecting the role of Statistics Canada.

However, I am asserting my rights under:

Section 7 and Section 8 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Section 1(a) and Section 1(b) of the Canadian Bill of Rights

Section 2 of the Canadian Bill of Rights (interpretive supremacy)

Section 5(1) of the Canadian Bill of Rights (preservation of pre‑existing rights)

These provisions protect my liberty, privacy, and freedom from compelled expression.

Accordingly, I will provide only the minimum information required by law, and I respectfully decline to answer any optional or intrusive questions.

Please confirm that this approach satisfies my legal obligations.

Sincerely,

[Name]

[Address]

🧭 5. Risk‑Assessment Chart (Percentages)

Based on real enforcement history and legal doctrine

Outcome

Likelihood

Notes

Prosecution for refusing the census

1%

No prosecutions since 2017; extremely unlikely

Receiving multiple reminder letters

95%

Standard procedure

Receiving phone calls

80%

Common

Receiving an in‑person visit

40%

Depends on region

File being closed without prosecution

98%

Current enforcement policy

Being charged for providing false information

20%

This is enforced

Being jailed

<1%

Only possible for contempt of court, not refusal itself

🧩 6. What someone can legally do if they don’t want to file

✔ Option A — Provide the minimum mandatory information

This is the safest and most legally sound option.

Mandatory questions are few.

Optional questions can be left blank.

✔ Option B — Request accommodation

Statistics Canada must accommodate:

disability

language barriers

religious objections

privacy concerns

This can reduce disclosure.

✔ Option C — Refuse and accept the enforcement sequence

This results in:

letters

calls

possibly a visit

file closure

Prosecution is extremely unlikely.

✔ Option D — Charter or CBR challenge

Legally possible, but difficult.

No successful challenge to date.

❌ 7. What someone cannot legally do

Lie on the census

Destroy census materials

Impersonate another respondent

These are actively prosecuted.

⭐ 8. Summary (Professional‑Grade)

A person who does not want to file the census has four lawful pathways:

Minimal compliance (best option) Accommodation request Civil refusal (low risk) Constitutional challenge (high difficulty)

The Canadian Bill of Rights, especially Sections 1, 2, and 5(1), provides a legitimate legal basis for asserting privacy rights and limiting disclosure.

The Statistics Act remains mandatory, but enforcement is almost nonexistent.

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.