Municipal Government Must Answer to Canadian Law — Not an International Organization

There is a fundamental problem with any analysis of municipal government that begins by asking:

What has our municipality signed up for?

That is not the first question.

The first question is:

BY WHAT LAWFUL CANADIAN AUTHORITY IS THIS BEING DONE?

Before discussing ICLEI programs, climate targets, carbon credits, international commitments, grants or reporting requirements, we need to establish something much more basic:

Who has the lawful authority to govern Canadians?

ICLEI is not Parliament.

ICLEI is not a provincial legislature.

ICLEI is not a Canadian municipality.

ICLEI does not possess legislative jurisdiction over Canadians.

Its programs, partnerships, targets, reporting systems and international affiliations cannot themselves create governmental authority in Canada.

START WITH THE CONSTITUTION

Section 92(8) of the Constitution Act, 1867 places:

“Municipal Institutions in the Province”

within provincial legislative jurisdiction.

Full Constitution:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/fulltext.html

That is where the analysis begins.

In Ontario, municipalities obtain their governmental powers through provincial legislation, including the Municipal Act, 2001 and other statutes.

Section 5(1) of the Municipal Act states:

“The powers of a municipality shall be exercised by its council.”

Section 5(3) provides that municipal powers are generally exercised by by-law unless otherwise specifically authorized.

Ontario Municipal Act, 2001:

https://www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/01m25

That creates a straightforward chain of lawful authority:

THE CONSTITUTION

↓

THE PROVINCE

↓

PROVINCIAL LEGISLATION

↓

THE MUNICIPALITY

↓

THE ELECTED MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

↓

LAWFUL MUNICIPAL ACTION

Where does ICLEI fit into that constitutional chain?

It doesn’t.

ICLEI may advise.

It may advocate.

It may develop programs.

It may establish conditions for participation in its own programs.

It may provide technical assistance.

But none of those activities gives ICLEI governmental jurisdiction over Canadians.

COUNCIL CANNOT CREATE GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITY BY SIGNING AN AGREEMENT

This is where the issue becomes much more serious than simply asking what programs a municipality has joined.

A municipality cannot manufacture governmental jurisdiction through a contract, membership, resolution or partnership.

If council joins an organization, that does not enlarge the municipality’s statutory powers.

If council signs an international commitment, that does not enlarge its statutory powers.

If council accepts a grant, that does not enlarge its statutory powers.

If council adopts an externally developed target, that does not enlarge its statutory powers.

And if hundreds of municipalities participate in the same program, repetition does not transform that program into Canadian law.

The question remains:

WHERE IS THE STATUTORY AUTHORITY?

DELEGATION IS NOT UNLIMITED

Ontario’s Municipal Act specifically regulates delegation of municipal powers.

Sections 23.1 through 23.5 establish rules and limitations concerning delegation.

That is enormously important.

Council cannot simply assume that because it voted for something, every subsequent transfer or exercise of governmental authority is automatically lawful.

For every exercise of delegated authority we should ask:

What power was delegated?

Who received it?

What statute permitted that delegation?

Was that particular power legally capable of being delegated?

What conditions were imposed?

What accountability and transparency requirements apply?

Those questions should be answered before anyone starts talking about international targets.

ICLEI’S OWN PROGRAMS PROVE WHY THE DISTINCTION MATTERS

The Partners for Climate Protection program is operated through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and ICLEI Canada.

Municipalities participate in a framework involving greenhouse-gas inventories, targets, plans, implementation and monitoring.

FCM describes the program here:

https://fcm.ca/en/programs/partners-climate-protection

ICLEI describes its work here:

https://icleicanada.org/project/partners-for-climate-protection-pcp-tool/

But participation in a program and possession of governmental authority are two entirely different things.

ICLEI can tell participating municipalities:

“If you want to participate in our program, these are the requirements.”

That is one thing.

It is something entirely different to say:

“Because ICLEI requires this, Canadian citizens are legally subject to it.”

The second proposition requires Canadian legal authority.

ICLEI cannot supply it.

“WHAT DID WE AGREE TO?” IS THE WRONG STARTING POINT

A recent approach to auditing municipal participation in organizations such as ICLEI asks councils:

Who are we partnered with?

What did we agree to?

What data are we collecting?

What grants did we accept?

What targets did we adopt?

Those may eventually be useful questions.

But they begin too late.

The investigation needs to go further back.

Ask instead:

WHO GAVE THE MUNICIPALITY THE POWER?

↓

WHAT CANADIAN STATUTE CONTAINS THAT POWER?

↓

WHAT ARE THE LIMITS OF THAT POWER?

↓

WHO ACTUALLY MADE THE DECISION?

↓

WAS ANY GOVERNMENTAL POWER DELEGATED?

↓

TO WHOM?

↓

DID THE LEGISLATURE AUTHORIZE THAT PARTICULAR DELEGATION?

↓

WHO IS ACCOUNTABLE TO THE PUBLIC?

↓

WHAT CANADIAN LEGAL PROCESS EXISTS TO CHALLENGE THE DECISION?

Only after those questions have been answered should we ask about programs, grants, targets, emissions calculations and carbon credits.

VOLUNTARY PARTICIPATION DOES NOT ANSWER THE QUESTION

Calling participation “voluntary” does not resolve the problem.

Voluntary for whom?

A municipality may voluntarily join an organization.

But citizens affected by subsequent municipal rules, taxes, fees, restrictions or enforcement did not necessarily volunteer for anything.

The legality of governmental action therefore cannot rest upon the municipality saying:

“We voluntarily joined the program.”

The governmental action itself must have lawful authority.

ORIGIN IS NOT AUTHORITY

It is also important to distinguish where a policy originated from the authority to impose it.

An international organization might develop a target.

A private organization might develop a model policy.

A consultant might recommend a regulation.

A United Nations body might recommend an objective.

None of those facts establishes governmental authority over a Canadian citizen.

Origin is not jurisdiction.

Recommendation is not legislation.

Membership is not governmental authority.

A partnership agreement is not a constitution.

FOLLOW THE CHAIN ALL THE WAY BACK

Canadians deserve more than an accounting exercise showing how much these programs cost.

They deserve a constitutional and statutory audit of authority.

For every significant municipal policy connected with an outside organization, council should identify publicly:

1. The precise governmental power being exercised.

2. The provincial statute granting that power.

3. The council resolution or by-law exercising it.

4. Every delegation of decision-making authority.

5. The statutory provision permitting each delegation.

6. Every outside organization participating in developing, administering or implementing the policy.

7. Every contractual or program obligation undertaken by the municipality.

8. Every expenditure of public money connected with it.

9. Every enforcement mechanism affecting citizens.

10. The elected officials legally accountable for the final decision.

That is genuine transparency.

CANADIAN GOVERNMENT MUST REMAIN ACCOUNTABLE TO CANADIANS

This issue is bigger than climate policy.

It is about the structure of representative government itself.

Canadians elect governments so that public power remains identifiable, legally limited and accountable.

Government cannot escape those limits simply by moving decision-making through networks, partnerships, consultants, international initiatives or private organizations.

ICLEI may advocate whatever policies it chooses.

But ICLEI does not govern Canada.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities does not replace provincial legislatures.

International programs do not replace Canadian law.

And municipal councils cannot obtain powers from outside organizations that Canadian legislatures never gave them.

Before asking:

“What did we sign up for?”

Canadians should demand an answer to the question that comes first:

WHO AUTHORIZED YOU TO DO IT?

The answer must ultimately be found in Canadian law.

If it cannot be found there, an international program cannot supply what is missing.

Municipal Government Must Answer to Canadian Law — Not an International Organization

There is a fundamental problem with any analysis of municipal government that begins by asking:

What has our municipality signed up for?

That is not the first question.

The first question is:

BY WHAT LAWFUL CANADIAN AUTHORITY IS THIS BEING DONE?

Before discussing ICLEI programs, climate targets, carbon credits, international commitments, grants or reporting requirements, we need to establish something much more basic:

Who has the lawful authority to govern Canadians?

ICLEI is not Parliament.

ICLEI is not a provincial legislature.

ICLEI is not a Canadian municipality.

ICLEI does not possess legislative jurisdiction over Canadians.

Its programs, partnerships, targets, reporting systems and international affiliations cannot themselves create governmental authority in Canada.

START WITH THE CONSTITUTION

Section 92(8) of the Constitution Act, 1867 places:

“Municipal Institutions in the Province”

within provincial legislative jurisdiction.

Full Constitution:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/fulltext.html

That is where the analysis begins.

In Ontario, municipalities obtain their governmental powers through provincial legislation, including the Municipal Act, 2001 and other statutes.

Section 5(1) of the Municipal Act states:

“The powers of a municipality shall be exercised by its council.”

Section 5(3) provides that municipal powers are generally exercised by by-law unless otherwise specifically authorized.

Ontario Municipal Act, 2001:

https://www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/01m25

That creates a straightforward chain of lawful authority:

THE CONSTITUTION

↓

THE PROVINCE

↓

PROVINCIAL LEGISLATION

↓

THE MUNICIPALITY

↓

THE ELECTED MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

↓

LAWFUL MUNICIPAL ACTION

Where does ICLEI fit into that constitutional chain?

It doesn’t.

ICLEI may advise.

It may advocate.

It may develop programs.

It may establish conditions for participation in its own programs.

It may provide technical assistance.

But none of those activities gives ICLEI governmental jurisdiction over Canadians.

COUNCIL CANNOT CREATE GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITY BY SIGNING AN AGREEMENT

This is where the issue becomes much more serious than simply asking what programs a municipality has joined.

A municipality cannot manufacture governmental jurisdiction through a contract, membership, resolution or partnership.

If council joins an organization, that does not enlarge the municipality’s statutory powers.

If council signs an international commitment, that does not enlarge its statutory powers.

If council accepts a grant, that does not enlarge its statutory powers.

If council adopts an externally developed target, that does not enlarge its statutory powers.

And if hundreds of municipalities participate in the same program, repetition does not transform that program into Canadian law.

The question remains:

WHERE IS THE STATUTORY AUTHORITY?

DELEGATION IS NOT UNLIMITED

Ontario’s Municipal Act specifically regulates delegation of municipal powers.

Sections 23.1 through 23.5 establish rules and limitations concerning delegation.

That is enormously important.

Council cannot simply assume that because it voted for something, every subsequent transfer or exercise of governmental authority is automatically lawful.

For every exercise of delegated authority we should ask:

What power was delegated?

Who received it?

What statute permitted that delegation?

Was that particular power legally capable of being delegated?

What conditions were imposed?

What accountability and transparency requirements apply?

Those questions should be answered before anyone starts talking about international targets.

ICLEI’S OWN PROGRAMS PROVE WHY THE DISTINCTION MATTERS

The Partners for Climate Protection program is operated through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and ICLEI Canada.

Municipalities participate in a framework involving greenhouse-gas inventories, targets, plans, implementation and monitoring.

FCM describes the program here:

https://fcm.ca/en/programs/partners-climate-protection

ICLEI describes its work here:

https://icleicanada.org/project/partners-for-climate-protection-pcp-tool/

But participation in a program and possession of governmental authority are two entirely different things.

ICLEI can tell participating municipalities:

“If you want to participate in our program, these are the requirements.”

That is one thing.

It is something entirely different to say:

“Because ICLEI requires this, Canadian citizens are legally subject to it.”

The second proposition requires Canadian legal authority.

ICLEI cannot supply it.

“WHAT DID WE AGREE TO?” IS THE WRONG STARTING POINT

A recent approach to auditing municipal participation in organizations such as ICLEI asks councils:

Who are we partnered with?

What did we agree to?

What data are we collecting?

What grants did we accept?

What targets did we adopt?

Those may eventually be useful questions.

But they begin too late.

The investigation needs to go further back.

Ask instead:

WHO GAVE THE MUNICIPALITY THE POWER?

↓

WHAT CANADIAN STATUTE CONTAINS THAT POWER?

↓

WHAT ARE THE LIMITS OF THAT POWER?

↓

WHO ACTUALLY MADE THE DECISION?

↓

WAS ANY GOVERNMENTAL POWER DELEGATED?

↓

TO WHOM?

↓

DID THE LEGISLATURE AUTHORIZE THAT PARTICULAR DELEGATION?

↓

WHO IS ACCOUNTABLE TO THE PUBLIC?

↓

WHAT CANADIAN LEGAL PROCESS EXISTS TO CHALLENGE THE DECISION?

Only after those questions have been answered should we ask about programs, grants, targets, emissions calculations and carbon credits.

VOLUNTARY PARTICIPATION DOES NOT ANSWER THE QUESTION

Calling participation “voluntary” does not resolve the problem.

Voluntary for whom?

A municipality may voluntarily join an organization.

But citizens affected by subsequent municipal rules, taxes, fees, restrictions or enforcement did not necessarily volunteer for anything.

The legality of governmental action therefore cannot rest upon the municipality saying:

“We voluntarily joined the program.”

The governmental action itself must have lawful authority.

ORIGIN IS NOT AUTHORITY

It is also important to distinguish where a policy originated from the authority to impose it.

An international organization might develop a target.

A private organization might develop a model policy.

A consultant might recommend a regulation.

A United Nations body might recommend an objective.

None of those facts establishes governmental authority over a Canadian citizen.

Origin is not jurisdiction.

Recommendation is not legislation.

Membership is not governmental authority.

A partnership agreement is not a constitution.

FOLLOW THE CHAIN ALL THE WAY BACK

Canadians deserve more than an accounting exercise showing how much these programs cost.

They deserve a constitutional and statutory audit of authority.

For every significant municipal policy connected with an outside organization, council should identify publicly:

1. The precise governmental power being exercised.

2. The provincial statute granting that power.

3. The council resolution or by-law exercising it.

4. Every delegation of decision-making authority.

5. The statutory provision permitting each delegation.

6. Every outside organization participating in developing, administering or implementing the policy.

7. Every contractual or program obligation undertaken by the municipality.

8. Every expenditure of public money connected with it.

9. Every enforcement mechanism affecting citizens.

10. The elected officials legally accountable for the final decision.

That is genuine transparency.

CANADIAN GOVERNMENT MUST REMAIN ACCOUNTABLE TO CANADIANS

This issue is bigger than climate policy.

It is about the structure of representative government itself.

Canadians elect governments so that public power remains identifiable, legally limited and accountable.

Government cannot escape those limits simply by moving decision-making through networks, partnerships, consultants, international initiatives or private organizations.

ICLEI may advocate whatever policies it chooses.

But ICLEI does not govern Canada.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities does not replace provincial legislatures.

International programs do not replace Canadian law.

And municipal councils cannot obtain powers from outside organizations that Canadian legislatures never gave them.

Before asking:

“What did we sign up for?”

Canadians should demand an answer to the question that comes first:

WHO AUTHORIZED YOU TO DO IT?

The answer must ultimately be found in Canadian law.

If it cannot be found there, an international program cannot supply what is missing.

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