hat Would Jesus Do? Truth, Authority, and Faith in an Age of Digital Control

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If Jesus were walking among us today—in an era marked by globalist control, ideological coercion, cultural decay, and the suppression of God-given rights—His response would not be cautious, negotiated, or polite.

It would be bold, piercing, uncompromising, and unmistakably rooted in truth, justice, and love.

We do not have to guess what He would do. Scripture shows us exactly how Christ responded when faced with imperial power, corrupt institutions, religious hypocrisy, and the abuse of authority.

1. He Would Expose Hypocrisy and Corruption—Publicly

Jesus did not whisper truth behind closed doors.

He named lies openly, rebuked false authority, and overturned tables when sacred trust was abused.

Today, He would:

• Confront globalist leaders, media manipulators, and corrupted clergy directly

• Expose those who speak of “rights” while constructing systems of control

• Call out controlled opposition that pretends to resist tyranny while managing dissent

Christ did not fear offending power. He feared silence in the face of lies.

2. He Would Defend the Oppressed and Speak for the Silenced

Jesus stood with the poor, the sick, the outcast, and the condemned—especially those crushed by systems that claimed legitimacy.

Today, He would:

• Defend political prisoners, whistleblowers, persecuted Christians, and truth-tellers

• Speak against censorship, coercion of parents, and the indoctrination of children

• Visit the imprisoned and affirm the dignity of those detained without due process

He would remind the world that law without justice is violence, even when it wears official robes.

3. He Would Reject the Lies of Ideological Systems

Jesus was not fooled by utopian promises or moral shortcuts. He saw the spiritual rot beneath systems that replace God with power.

Today, He would:

• Denounce communism, collectivism, and technocratic rule that erase the individual

• Reject forced equality achieved through coercion

• Expose the spiritual danger of replacing God with the State

Christ affirmed free will, moral responsibility, and the infinite worth of every soul.

4. He Would Restore the Authority of God’s Law Over Man’s Control

Jesus did not submit to unjust authority.

He submitted to God alone.

Today, He would:

• Affirm that rights come from God—not governments, courts, or parliaments

• Teach that no institution may override God’s moral law

• Encourage lawful refusal when obedience to man requires participation in evil

“Render unto Caesar” was never a license for moral surrender.

5. He Would Revive the Role of the People in Justice

Jesus did not build hierarchies of control. He built communities of conscience.

Today, He would:

• Empower citizens to reclaim their lawful role in justice—especially through juries and grand juries

• Denounce bureaucratic systems that replace judgment with procedure

• Call people to act together in truth, accountability, and moral courage

Justice is not delegated away from the people without consequence.

6. He Would Rebuild the Family and Call for Righteous Living

Jesus upheld the family as sacred—not optional, not political.

Today, He would:

• Condemn the mutilation, sexualization, and indoctrination of children

• Call fathers to protect and mothers to nurture

• Restore dignity to marriage and defend childhood innocence

A society that sacrifices its children has already abandoned its future.

7. He Would Refuse to Compromise with Evil

Jesus did not negotiate with demons.

He cast them out.

Today, He would:

• Refuse to legitimize corrupted systems

• Warn Christians not to trade truth for influence

• Cleanse the Church of cowardice, comfort addiction, and worldliness

Faith that bends to power is no longer faith.

8. He Would Call for Repentance and Radical Faith

Christ’s central message has never changed:

“Repent, for the kingdom of God is at hand.”

Today, He would:

• Call individuals and nations to turn back to God

• Preach the Gospel without apology—even if outlawed

• Remind us that no political movement can save us

Only truth, obedience, and faith can.

Jesus Would Not Be Silent

He would not submit.

He would not play along.

He would suffer again, if necessary—but He would never bend the knee to evil.

And He would expect us to follow Him in that same uncompromising way:

“If anyone would come after Me, let him deny himself, take up his cross daily, and follow Me.” — Luke 9:23

Recommended Action Plan: Faith in Motion

This is not theory. Faith requires action.

1. Speak Truth Publicly

• Name lies clearly—in writing, speech, and lawful assembly

• Refuse euphemisms that hide injustice

• Withdraw consent from false narratives

Silence is cooperation.

2. Stand With the Persecuted

• Support political prisoners, parents under attack, and targeted Christians

• Show up in courtrooms, write letters, and bear witness

• Refuse to abandon those punished for conscience

Christ is found among the accused.

3. Withdraw Moral Participation

• Refuse compliance with systems that demand participation in evil

• Say no to coercion masked as policy

• Practice lawful, principled non-cooperation

Obedience to God comes first.

4. Reclaim Lawful Civic Authority

• Demand jury trials and citizen oversight

• Challenge administrative rule that bypasses justice

• Support lawful resistance grounded in conscience and truth

Justice belongs to the people—not systems.

5. Restore the Family and the Church

• Protect children relentlessly

• Strengthen households through faith, discipline, and love

• Hold churches accountable to Christ—not politics

Revival begins at home.

6. Repent, Pray, and Act

• Repent personally and collectively

• Pray boldly, publicly, and without fear

• Act as if truth matters—because it does

Faith without works is dead.

This is not a call to anger.

It is a call to courage.

Not to chaos—but to order under God.

Not to violence—but to unbreakable conscience.

This is the path Christ walked.

And it is the path we are called to walk now

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