Grand Jury vs Public Inquiy From Citizen Oversight to Controlled Inquiry: The Decline of Accountability in Canada

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The shift from public Grand Juries to government-controlled public inquiries in Canada has led to several significant issues:



1. Loss of Citizen Oversight

Grand Juries place investigative power directly in the hands of ordinary citizens.

Drawn from the community, they act as an independent body capable of examining allegations of wrongdoing—especially against public officials—without needing prior approval from the very institutions under scrutiny.

This structure creates a direct line of accountability between the governed and those exercising power.

Public inquiries, by contrast, are initiated, defined, and funded by government.

Their mandates are set from above, which inherently limits the scope of what can be examined.

Instead of citizens initiating scrutiny, the state determines when and how scrutiny occurs.



2. Political Influence

Because public inquiries are established by executive decision, they are vulnerable to political considerations.

Governments decide whether an inquiry will happen at all, who will lead it, what questions will be asked, and how broadly or narrowly the investigation will proceed.

This creates a built-in risk that inquiries may be used to manage public perception rather than to expose full accountability.

Grand Juries operate at arm’s length from political actors.

Once convened, they follow evidence wherever it leads.

Their independence from political direction reduces the risk that investigations will be shaped—or constrained—by those with a vested interest in the outcome.



3. Lack of Independence and Enforcement Power

A defining feature of Grand Juries is their ability not only to investigate but to issue indictments.

If sufficient evidence is found, the matter moves directly into the courts for adjudication.

This creates a clear pathway from investigation to legal consequence.

Public inquiries do not possess this power.

Their role is limited to fact-finding and reporting.

Even when serious misconduct is identified, the outcome is typically a set of recommendations.

Governments and institutions remain free to accept, modify, or ignore those recommendations.

As a result, there is often no direct enforcement mechanism tied to the findings.



4. Slower and Costlier Process

Public inquiries are frequently lengthy and resource-intensive.

They can take years to complete, involve extensive legal teams, and cost millions of dollars in public funds.

Over time, public attention wanes, urgency fades, and the original issue can lose momentum.

Grand Juries provide a more immediate and contained process.

Because they are convened locally and focused on specific allegations, they can respond more quickly to emerging concerns.

This timeliness helps preserve public interest and ensures that accountability is not indefinitely delayed.



5. Limited Transparency

While public inquiries are often presented as transparent, they commonly include closed sessions, publication bans, and redactions.

Key evidence may never be fully disclosed to the public, and the final report may not reflect the entirety of what was uncovered.

Grand Juries operate differently.

While their deliberations remain private to protect integrity, their investigative function is tied directly to the justice system.

Outcomes—such as indictments—are public and trigger open court proceedings where evidence can be tested.



6. Weakened Legal Impact

The ultimate product of a public inquiry is a report.

While these reports can be detailed and influential, they carry no binding legal force.

Implementation depends entirely on political will.

Grand Juries are embedded within the legal process itself.

Their findings can compel formal charges, ensuring that matters move beyond discussion into adjudication.

This direct legal impact gives their work tangible consequences.



7. Terms of Reference that Preclude Proper Investigation

A critical structural weakness in public inquiries lies in how their mandates—terms of reference—are framed at the outset.

When key assumptions are built into the mandate, the inquiry is no longer investigating whether something occurred, but rather working within a pre-defined narrative.



Example 1: Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC)

The POEC was established on the premise that there was a “blockade” and an “occupation” in Ottawa, and its mandate focused on examining how these conditions adversely affected the community and justified the invocation of emergency powers.

Those foundational assumptions were not the subject of independent determination within the inquiry itself.

Instead, they formed the starting point.

The inquiry proceeded on the basis that these conditions existed, rather than first establishing whether they were legally or factually accurate.

Subsequent Federal Court findings, including those of Justice Mosley, and decisions at the appellate level, determined that the legal thresholds for such characterizations were not met—specifically finding no basis for the conclusion of a blockade or occupation in Ottawa in the manner asserted.

The result is that the inquiry effectively confirmed conclusions that were embedded in its mandate, rather than independently tested.



Example 2: Foreign Electoral Interference Inquiry

Similarly, the inquiry into foreign electoral interference was structured on the premise that interference had occurred.

The mandate directed the commissioner to examine whether such interference affected the outcome of elections, not whether the alleged interference itself met a threshold requiring legal or institutional response.

By framing the inquiry this way, the central issue—whether actionable interference occurred—was not the primary question.

Instead, the inquiry was confined to assessing impact within an already assumed framework.

This approach narrows the scope of investigation and limits the ability to fully examine foundational claims.



In both cases, the terms of reference shaped the outcome before the evidence was fully examined.

When an inquiry begins with assumptions rather than open questions, it restricts the possibility of reaching conclusions that fall outside those assumptions.

Grand Juries, by contrast, do not operate from pre-set narratives.

They begin with allegations and evidence, not conclusions.

Their function is to determine whether sufficient grounds exist to proceed—without being confined by a predetermined framework.



8. Erosion of Democratic Accountability

Taken together, these changes represent a broader shift away from citizen-driven accountability toward institution-controlled review.

When the public no longer has a direct mechanism to initiate and pursue investigations, the balance of power tilts toward those already in authority.

Grand Juries embody a principle that accountability does not depend solely on the willingness of government to investigate itself.

Their presence maintains a channel through which citizens can actively participate in oversight.



Their absence leaves a gap—one where oversight becomes more centralized, more controlled, and less responsive to the concerns of ordinary people.

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising/grandjurysign-up



For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

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Operation Truth And Action Share Storm was started on March 23 and there will be updates every Monday on this operation which aims to inform the public of the shift in governance from democratic to administration governance including to loss of the court system and our civil liberties.