GRAND JURY — STATEMENT OF PURPOSE AND FOUNDATION

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE:

https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1CY5UDPQrCmBgKkaPSXxhM7LQB6TCG3sUsCdJzzPa8hE/edit?usp=sharing



📄 FULL WRITTEN VERSION TO SHARE:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BSXqBKjo9m8S96aoDHT7TKvBm7N3M4ai2VyB-KTeNv0/edit?usp=sharing

This Grand Jury stands on a simple and unwavering foundation:

that truth, justice, and rightful authority do not originate from man alone, but from God.



We are not gathering under any denomination, doctrine, or institution.

This is not a call to religion. It is a call to return to first principles—to recognize that there is a higher moral authority above all human systems, and that no government, court, or body stands above it.



There is one God.

And it is to that authority that this work is ultimately answerable.



We believe that the erosion of truth, justice, and integrity in our country did not begin in policy—it began when that higher accountability was set aside. Without it, systems drift. Power expands without restraint. Rights become negotiable.



This Grand Jury exists to restore that foundation.



Those who are called to this work will understand it—not as ideology, but as responsibility.

Not as belief alone, but as action.



We are not seeking numbers.

We are not seeking agreement for its own sake.

We are seeking those who recognize that justice must be rooted in something greater than human will—and who are prepared to stand on that ground without compromise.



This is a principled undertaking.

It is not for everyone.



But for those who see it clearly, there is no confusion.

NOTE: The success of the Grand Jury effort depends on PUBLIC AWARENESS.

This is not something that can happen quietly in the background. The strength of a Grand Jury comes from the people — informed citizens standing together, sharing information, bringing forward evidence, and helping restore accountability.

This is our opportunity to help turn things around in this country.

But for that to happen, the material MUST spread far and wide.

Please:

• Share the videos

• Share the articles

• Post in groups

• Send to friends and family

• Print materials

• Help educate others respectfully and peacefully

Large public awareness is necessary for the Grand Jury to operate with full citizen force and legitimacy.

We are also looking for volunteers for committees, including:

• Legal

• Medical

• Media

• Data Security

• Fundraising

• And committees for each focus of investigation

Most importantly:

KEEP SHARING.

Every share matters.

Every conversation matters.

Every informed citizen matters.

🇨🇦 Truth & Action Share Club 🇨🇦

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Message JANE SCHARF

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.