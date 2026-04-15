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I. CONVENING THE GRAND JURY
Assemble the Panel
Select 12–23 jurors (traditional range)
Must be:
Independent
Of sound judgment
Free from conflicts of interest
Opening Declaration
State purpose clearly:
Inquiry into treason, breach of public trust, and abuse of authority
Establish authority as:
A common law body of the people
Swearing the Oaths
All jurors swear:
Grand Jury Oath (Treason version)
Foreperson sworn separately
Appoint the Foreperson
Either:
Pre-selected, or
Chosen by jurors
Optional:
Appoint a recorder/clerk (for documentation only, no vote)
II. DEFINING THE MANDATE
Set Scope of Inquiry
Focus areas may include:
Acts that undermine the lawful order of the country
Abuse of public office
Violations of fundamental civil liberties
Actions that place the population at harm through misuse of authority
Key principle:
No limitation based on rank or office
Define Treason (Working Definition)
Betrayal of the public trust
Acting against the lawful order or people
Assisting or enabling harm through authority
(You can refine this depending on your framework.)
III. INTAKE OF COMPLAINTS & EVIDENCE
Accept Complaints / Submissions
Sources:
Citizens
Whistleblowers
Documents / reports
Each complaint logged and numbered
Preliminary Review
Determine:
Is the issue within scope?
Is there a basis to proceed?
Outcomes:
Proceed to inquiry
Request more information
Dismiss (record reason)
IV. INVESTIGATION PHASE
Call Witnesses
Witness types:
Direct witnesses
Experts
Complainants
Procedure:
Witness sworn
Gives testimony
Jurors question directly
Collect and Review Evidence
Documents
Records
Correspondence
Expert analysis
Evidence standard:
Not trial-level strict
Must be credible and relevant
V. HEARING PROCESS
Structured Hearings
Each matter proceeds as:
Summary of allegation
Presentation of evidence
Witness testimony
Questions from jurors
Maintain Order
Foreperson:
Controls proceedings
Ensures fairness
Prevents abuse or bias
VI. DELIBERATION
Private Deliberation
Only jurors present
No outside influence
Evaluate Key Questions
Is there credible evidence?
Does conduct amount to:
Treason?
Breach of trust?
Should a formal accusation be made?
VII. VOTING
Vote on Each Matter
Possible outcomes:
TRUE BILL
→ Sufficient grounds
→ Formal accusation issued
NO BILL
→ Insufficient evidence
PRESENTMENT
→ Formal finding or statement
→ May identify wrongdoing even without indictment
Voting:
Majority required (traditionally)
VIII. ISSUING FINDINGS
Draft the Findings
Each decision documented:
Summary of evidence
Conclusion
Vote outcome
Foreperson Signs
All official documents signed by:
Foreperson
Optional:
Juror endorsement
IX. PUBLIC PRESENTMENT
Release of Findings
Public report may include:
Findings of fact
Identified wrongdoing
Recommendations
Important distinction:
Deliberations remain secret
Findings may be public
X. CONTINUING AUTHORITY
Ongoing Jurisdiction
Grand jury may:
Continue hearing new matters
Reopen issues if new evidence arises
Adjournment
Formal closing when:
Mandate complete
Record preserved
CORE OPERATING PRINCIPLES
Independence
Not controlled by:
Government
Courts
Prosecutors
Secrecy
Protects integrity and participants
Impartiality
No bias, no targeting
Duty to Truth
Evidence-based findings
Equality Before Inquiry
No one exempt — regardless of office
FOCUS ON TREASON (KEY EMPHASIS)
Throughout all steps:
Priority is on:
Abuse of power
Breach of public trust
Actions harming the people through authority
The grand jury acts as:
A check on concentrated power
A voice of the people where institutions fail
🧭 FINAL FLOW (Simple)
Convene
Swear oaths
Define mandate
Accept complaints
Investigate
Hear evidence
Deliberate
Vote
Issue findings
Report publicly
Grand Jury Oath (Traditional Form)
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will diligently inquire and true presentment make of all such matters and things as shall be given me in charge, or otherwise come to my knowledge, touching this inquiry.
The Crown’s counsel, my fellows, and my own, I shall keep secret.
I shall present no person through malice, hatred, or ill will; nor shall I leave any person unpresented through fear, favour, affection, or hope of reward.
But in all things I shall present the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, to the best of my knowledge and understanding.
So help me God.”
(or “This I affirm” for a secular affirmation)
⸻
Optional Shorter Version (Plain but Still Traditional)
“I swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully inquire into all matters brought before me, keep all proceedings secret, act without bias or favour, and present the truth according to the evidence and my conscience.”
⸻
Foreperson Add-On (if needed)
The foreperson may also swear:
“I will faithfully discharge my duty as foreperson of this grand jury, guide its proceedings with fairness, and ensure that all matters are considered according to law and conscience.”
I can also turn this into a stronger FB post version with headings and punchier emphasis.
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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON
ADD YOUR NAME TO THE GRAND JURY POOL IF YOU WiSH TO BE CHOSEN TO BE ON THE GRAND JURY.
AND OR ADD YOUR NAME TO BE AN ORGANIZER
grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up
To make the Grand Jury a success
You can contribute by:
Adding your name to the Grand Jury Pool as a potential juror
Add you name as organizer
Provide information on treason for evidence
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