JANE SCHARF

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GRAND JURY ON TREASON Full Outline — Steps, Procedures & Mandate

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JANE SCHARF's avatar
JANE SCHARF
Apr 15, 2026

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I. CONVENING THE GRAND JURY

Assemble the Panel

Select 12–23 jurors (traditional range)

Must be:

Independent

Of sound judgment

Free from conflicts of interest

Opening Declaration

State purpose clearly:

Inquiry into treason, breach of public trust, and abuse of authority

Establish authority as:

A common law body of the people

Swearing the Oaths

All jurors swear:

Grand Jury Oath (Treason version)

Foreperson sworn separately

Appoint the Foreperson

Either:

Pre-selected, or

Chosen by jurors

Optional:

Appoint a recorder/clerk (for documentation only, no vote)

II. DEFINING THE MANDATE

Set Scope of Inquiry

Focus areas may include:

Acts that undermine the lawful order of the country

Abuse of public office

Violations of fundamental civil liberties

Actions that place the population at harm through misuse of authority

Key principle:

No limitation based on rank or office

Define Treason (Working Definition)

Betrayal of the public trust

Acting against the lawful order or people

Assisting or enabling harm through authority

(You can refine this depending on your framework.)

III. INTAKE OF COMPLAINTS & EVIDENCE

Accept Complaints / Submissions

Sources:

Citizens

Whistleblowers

Documents / reports

Each complaint logged and numbered

Preliminary Review

Determine:

Is the issue within scope?

Is there a basis to proceed?

Outcomes:

Proceed to inquiry

Request more information

Dismiss (record reason)

IV. INVESTIGATION PHASE

Call Witnesses

Witness types:

Direct witnesses

Experts

Complainants

Procedure:

Witness sworn

Gives testimony

Jurors question directly

Collect and Review Evidence

Documents

Records

Correspondence

Expert analysis

Evidence standard:

Not trial-level strict

Must be credible and relevant

V. HEARING PROCESS

Structured Hearings

Each matter proceeds as:

Summary of allegation

Presentation of evidence

Witness testimony

Questions from jurors

Maintain Order

Foreperson:

Controls proceedings

Ensures fairness

Prevents abuse or bias

VI. DELIBERATION

Private Deliberation

Only jurors present

No outside influence

Evaluate Key Questions

Is there credible evidence?

Does conduct amount to:

Treason?

Breach of trust?

Should a formal accusation be made?

VII. VOTING

Vote on Each Matter

Possible outcomes:

TRUE BILL

→ Sufficient grounds

→ Formal accusation issued

NO BILL

→ Insufficient evidence

PRESENTMENT

→ Formal finding or statement

→ May identify wrongdoing even without indictment

Voting:

Majority required (traditionally)

VIII. ISSUING FINDINGS

Draft the Findings

Each decision documented:

Summary of evidence

Conclusion

Vote outcome

Foreperson Signs

All official documents signed by:

Foreperson

Optional:

Juror endorsement

IX. PUBLIC PRESENTMENT

Release of Findings

Public report may include:

Findings of fact

Identified wrongdoing

Recommendations

Important distinction:

Deliberations remain secret

Findings may be public

X. CONTINUING AUTHORITY

Ongoing Jurisdiction

Grand jury may:

Continue hearing new matters

Reopen issues if new evidence arises

Adjournment

Formal closing when:

Mandate complete

Record preserved

CORE OPERATING PRINCIPLES

Independence

Not controlled by:

Government

Courts

Prosecutors

Secrecy

Protects integrity and participants

Impartiality

No bias, no targeting

Duty to Truth

Evidence-based findings

Equality Before Inquiry

No one exempt — regardless of office

FOCUS ON TREASON (KEY EMPHASIS)

Throughout all steps:

Priority is on:

Abuse of power

Breach of public trust

Actions harming the people through authority

The grand jury acts as:

A check on concentrated power

A voice of the people where institutions fail

🧭 FINAL FLOW (Simple)

Convene

Swear oaths

Define mandate

Accept complaints

Investigate

Hear evidence

Deliberate

Vote

Issue findings

Report publicly

Grand Jury Oath (Traditional Form)

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will diligently inquire and true presentment make of all such matters and things as shall be given me in charge, or otherwise come to my knowledge, touching this inquiry.

The Crown’s counsel, my fellows, and my own, I shall keep secret.

I shall present no person through malice, hatred, or ill will; nor shall I leave any person unpresented through fear, favour, affection, or hope of reward.

But in all things I shall present the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, to the best of my knowledge and understanding.

So help me God.”

(or “This I affirm” for a secular affirmation)



Optional Shorter Version (Plain but Still Traditional)

“I swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully inquire into all matters brought before me, keep all proceedings secret, act without bias or favour, and present the truth according to the evidence and my conscience.”



Foreperson Add-On (if needed)

The foreperson may also swear:

“I will faithfully discharge my duty as foreperson of this grand jury, guide its proceedings with fairness, and ensure that all matters are considered according to law and conscience.”

I can also turn this into a stronger FB post version with headings and punchier emphasis.

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ADD YOUR NAME TO THE GRAND JURY POOL IF YOU WiSH TO BE CHOSEN TO BE ON THE GRAND JURY.

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grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

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You can contribute by:

  1. Adding your name to the Grand Jury Pool as a potential juror

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  3. Provide information on treason for evidence

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