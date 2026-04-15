GRAND JURY ON TREASON Full Outline — Steps, Procedures & Mandate

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I. CONVENING THE GRAND JURY



Assemble the Panel



Select 12–23 jurors (traditional range)



Must be:



Independent



Of sound judgment



Free from conflicts of interest



Opening Declaration



State purpose clearly:



Inquiry into treason, breach of public trust, and abuse of authority



Establish authority as:



A common law body of the people



Swearing the Oaths



All jurors swear:



Grand Jury Oath (Treason version)



Foreperson sworn separately



Appoint the Foreperson



Either:



Pre-selected, or



Chosen by jurors



Optional:



Appoint a recorder/clerk (for documentation only, no vote)



II. DEFINING THE MANDATE



Set Scope of Inquiry



Focus areas may include:



Acts that undermine the lawful order of the country



Abuse of public office



Violations of fundamental civil liberties



Actions that place the population at harm through misuse of authority



Key principle:



No limitation based on rank or office



Define Treason (Working Definition)



Betrayal of the public trust



Acting against the lawful order or people



Assisting or enabling harm through authority



(You can refine this depending on your framework.)



III. INTAKE OF COMPLAINTS & EVIDENCE



Accept Complaints / Submissions



Sources:



Citizens



Whistleblowers



Documents / reports



Each complaint logged and numbered



Preliminary Review



Determine:



Is the issue within scope?



Is there a basis to proceed?



Outcomes:



Proceed to inquiry



Request more information



Dismiss (record reason)



IV. INVESTIGATION PHASE



Call Witnesses



Witness types:



Direct witnesses



Experts



Complainants



Procedure:



Witness sworn



Gives testimony



Jurors question directly



Collect and Review Evidence



Documents



Records



Correspondence



Expert analysis



Evidence standard:



Not trial-level strict



Must be credible and relevant



V. HEARING PROCESS



Structured Hearings



Each matter proceeds as:



Summary of allegation



Presentation of evidence



Witness testimony



Questions from jurors



Maintain Order



Foreperson:



Controls proceedings



Ensures fairness



Prevents abuse or bias



VI. DELIBERATION



Private Deliberation



Only jurors present



No outside influence



Evaluate Key Questions



Is there credible evidence?



Does conduct amount to:



Treason?



Breach of trust?



Should a formal accusation be made?



VII. VOTING



Vote on Each Matter



Possible outcomes:



TRUE BILL



→ Sufficient grounds



→ Formal accusation issued



NO BILL



→ Insufficient evidence



PRESENTMENT



→ Formal finding or statement



→ May identify wrongdoing even without indictment



Voting:



Majority required (traditionally)

VIII. ISSUING FINDINGS



Draft the Findings



Each decision documented:



Summary of evidence



Conclusion



Vote outcome



Foreperson Signs



All official documents signed by:



Foreperson



Optional:



Juror endorsement



IX. PUBLIC PRESENTMENT



Release of Findings



Public report may include:



Findings of fact



Identified wrongdoing



Recommendations



Important distinction:



Deliberations remain secret



Findings may be public



X. CONTINUING AUTHORITY



Ongoing Jurisdiction



Grand jury may:



Continue hearing new matters



Reopen issues if new evidence arises



Adjournment



Formal closing when:



Mandate complete



Record preserved



CORE OPERATING PRINCIPLES



Independence



Not controlled by:



Government



Courts



Prosecutors



Secrecy



Protects integrity and participants



Impartiality



No bias, no targeting



Duty to Truth



Evidence-based findings



Equality Before Inquiry



No one exempt — regardless of office



FOCUS ON TREASON (KEY EMPHASIS)



Throughout all steps:



Priority is on:



Abuse of power



Breach of public trust



Actions harming the people through authority



The grand jury acts as:



A check on concentrated power



A voice of the people where institutions fail



🧭 FINAL FLOW (Simple)



Convene



Swear oaths



Define mandate



Accept complaints



Investigate



Hear evidence



Deliberate



Vote



Issue findings



Report publicly



Grand Jury Oath (Traditional Form)



“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will diligently inquire and true presentment make of all such matters and things as shall be given me in charge, or otherwise come to my knowledge, touching this inquiry.



The Crown’s counsel, my fellows, and my own, I shall keep secret.



I shall present no person through malice, hatred, or ill will; nor shall I leave any person unpresented through fear, favour, affection, or hope of reward.



But in all things I shall present the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, to the best of my knowledge and understanding.



So help me God.”



(or “This I affirm” for a secular affirmation)



⸻



Optional Shorter Version (Plain but Still Traditional)



“I swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully inquire into all matters brought before me, keep all proceedings secret, act without bias or favour, and present the truth according to the evidence and my conscience.”



⸻



Foreperson Add-On (if needed)



The foreperson may also swear:



“I will faithfully discharge my duty as foreperson of this grand jury, guide its proceedings with fairness, and ensure that all matters are considered according to law and conscience.”



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