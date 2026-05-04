Grand Jury Legal Committee (LC) Initial Recommendations & Scope Outline Context: Formation of the Grand Jury based on NSICOP REPORT

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This Grand Jury process is being called in response to the NSICOP report, which reviewed thousands of intelligence documents and identified serious concerns regarding foreign interference, including findings that certain parliamentarians may have knowingly (“wittingly”) assisted foreign actors.



The report further raises concerns regarding foreign funding, information sharing, and influence over public policy, followed by redactions and an absence of meaningful investigation or accountability.



These findings give rise to:

Credible evidence of potential serious public offences

A failure of responsible authorities to act

Matters affecting the integrity of Canada’s democratic system as a whole



In this context, the Grand Jury is being convened as a citizen-led process grounded in common law principles of public oversight and accountability.



1. Role of the Legal Committee



SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.



The jury selection should be complete by May 4. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants



While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.



Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me



To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials • Security and logistical support



To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me



SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

********************************************

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206



✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8



📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club



Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.



The Legal Committee (LC) exists to:

Provide legal research, analysis, and structured recommendations to assist the Grand Jury

Support the Grand Jury by identifying:

Applicable laws

Relevant legal tests

Evidentiary thresholds

Develop guides and frameworks to assist jurors in evaluating evidence independently

The LC does not direct, control, or influence the decisions of the Grand Jury.

All determinations remain solely within the authority of the Grand Jury.



2. Recommended Priority Areas of Initial Focus

The LC recommends that the Grand Jury begin its work by examining the following subject areas:

A. Medical Practices in Hospitals

Focus:

Allegations of involuntary euthanasia involving:

Use of ventilators

Administration of sedatives

Use of MAID procedures in cases involving coercion, improper consent, or vulnerable persons

B. Vaccine-Related Injuries and Deaths

Focus:

Reports of serious injuries

Deaths

Stillbirths in vaccinated mothers

C. Convictions from Peaceful Protest (Convoy Context)

Focus:

Criminal convictions arising from peaceful protest

Cases where no evidence of mischief was presented

D. Floor-Crossing in Government

Focus:

Potential inducements, coercion, or threats

Possible breach of public trust

E. External Policy Influence on Municipal Governance

Focus:

Influence of ICLEI on municipal bylaws

Policies implemented without proper council debate or public consultation

F. Federal and Provincial Policies Affecting Farmers’ Rights

Focus:

CFIA and provincial enforcement actions (including PAWS)

Interference with property rights and lack of due process

G. Electoral Interference

Focus:

Foreign or domestic interference in elections

Manipulation of funding, information, or outcomes



A. Treason Offences (Primary Focus)

These provisions form the core legal foundation for the Grand Jury’s review.

Treason – s. 46

High Treason – s. 47

Misprision of Treason – s. 48



B. Related and Associated Offences

Including:

Fraud on the government (s. 121)

Breach of trust by public officer (s. 122)

Intimidation / obstruction (ss. 423, 139)

Conspiracy (s. 465)

Fraud / extortion (ss. 380, 346)

Sedition (ss. 59–61)

Criminal negligence causing death / manslaughter



4. Forthcoming Work of the Legal Committee

The LC will:

Develop an evidentiary guide outlining legal elements of each charge

Identify required evidence thresholds

Prepare a civil and civic action framework

Outline judicial review pathways



5. Closing Direction

The Legal Committee emphasizes:

It does not direct the Grand Jury in any respect

Its role is limited to legal structure and analytical support

All findings and decisions rest entirely with the Grand Jury

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Message JANE SCHARF

SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The jury selection should be complete by May 4. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

********************************************

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.