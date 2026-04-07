⚖️ GRAND JURY & TREASON Citizen Lead Accountability

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Canada was not built on blind trust in government.

It was built on law, accountability, inherited civil liberty, and the duty of citizens to act when those in power fail.

That foundation did not begin in Ottawa.

It begins in Magna Carta.

📜 MAGNA CARTA — THE FOUNDATION OF CIVIL LIBERTY

Magna Carta established a principle that has never been repealed:

👉 Government is bound by law



👉 Power is not absolute



👉 The people have enforceable rights

From this flowed:

• Common law



• Jury process



• Citizen oversight of state power

The grand jury comes directly out of this tradition.

It is not optional.



It is not symbolic.

👉 It is part of the architecture of liberty.

⚖️ GRAND JURY — A CIVIL LIBERTY OF THE PEOPLE

The grand jury is a citizen mechanism of accountability rooted in:

• Common law



• Constitutional tradition



• The duty of the people to ensure justice is carried out

Historically, it was used to:

• Investigate corruption



• Bring forward charges when officials would not



• Act independently of government control

👉 It exists precisely for moments like this.

🔥 THE DOCTRINE OF THE LESSER MAGISTRATE

There is a long-standing principle:

👉 When higher authorities refuse to uphold the law,



👉 lower authorities — and ultimately the people — must act

This is known as the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrate.

It means:

• Authority is conditional on lawful conduct



• Power that refuses accountability loses legitimacy



• Responsibility flows downward when justice is blocked

And ultimately:

👉 The people are the final safeguard

🔴 THE CURRENT CRISIS

The NSICOP report confirms:

• Foreign interference in Canadian democracy

Parliamentarians described as:

• “witting participants”



• “semi-witting participants”

Including allegations of:

• Sharing confidential information with foreign actors



• Accepting support or benefits



• Coordinating influence during elections

⚠️ BUT HERE IS THE BREAKDOWN

Names are withheld

No criminal prosecutions

No independent citizen oversight

This is not transparency.

👉 This is containment.

📄 NSICOP — ALLEGATIONS WITHOUT NAMES

• Parliamentarians allegedly knowingly assisted foreign state actors in advancing their interests

• Some officials allegedly acted as “witting participants” in foreign influence operations

• Others allegedly acted as “semi-witting participants”, meaning they were influenced without fully understanding

• Allegation that one or more parliamentarians shared confidential or privileged information with foreign intelligence officials

• Officials allegedly accepted support, benefits, or assistance from foreign state-linked actors

• Allegations of cooperation with foreign diplomats or proxies to gain political advantage

• Some parliamentarians allegedly communicated with foreign officials during election periods

• Allegations of seeking or accepting help from foreign missions to influence nomination races

• Claims that foreign states supported “preferred candidates” through coordinated efforts

• Allegations of foreign-linked individuals being used to funnel influence into political campaigns

• Claims of foreign direction or encouragement of political activities inside Canada

• Allegations that community organizations were used as intermediaries for foreign influence

• Claims of pressure placed on diaspora communities to support certain candidates

• Allegations of intimidation or coercion tied to foreign governments influencing voters

• Claims that foreign actors attempted to shape internal party decisions

• Allegations that foreign states attempted to influence public policy through relationships with politicians

• Claims of long-term cultivation of relationships between foreign agents and Canadian officials

• Allegations that political staff or insiders were used as access points for foreign influence

• Claims that information flowed from Canadian political circles to foreign entities

• Allegations that some officials prioritized foreign interests over Canadian interests in specific interactions

• Claims that foreign interference activities were persistent, coordinated, and strategic

👥 NAMED PEOPLE WITH THE ALLEGATION OR ISSUE ATTACHED

Han Dong — publicly reported allegations said he benefited from PRC-linked support in the 2019 Don Valley North nomination race, including the transport of Chinese international students to the nomination meeting; separate media reporting also alleged he advised a Chinese diplomat to delay release of the “Two Michaels.” Dong denied wrongdoing, left Liberal caucus in 2023, and later settled his lawsuit against Global News in 2025.

Michael Chan — longtime public allegations centered on his alleged closeness to PRC officials and whether that relationship created foreign-influence concerns; he was important enough to have dedicated submissions and interview material at the foreign-interference inquiry. Chan denied wrongdoing.

Justin Trudeau — not publicly accused in the inquiry of conspiring with China, but he was central to allegations that his office and government were warned repeatedly about foreign interference and did not act quickly or clearly enough. He was examined by the inquiry about what he knew and when.

Bill Blair — publicly scrutinized over handling of foreign-interference intelligence while in senior cabinet roles; inquiry materials say he received the July 20, 2021 CSIS intelligence assessment and was questioned about delays related to a CSIS warrant timeline.

Marco Mendicino — publicly scrutinized over what he knew as Public Safety Minister and how he handled foreign-interference intelligence; he gave multiple interview summaries and in-camera evidence at the inquiry.

Katie Telford — not publicly accused of colluding with a foreign state, but she was a central PMO witness in the inquiry because of allegations and questions about what the Prime Minister’s Office knew, when it knew it, and how it responded.

Brian Clow — PMO official publicly examined by the inquiry in the same “who knew what and when” chain regarding handling of foreign-interference intelligence.

Patrick Travers — another PMO official publicly examined by the inquiry in relation to PMO knowledge, briefing flow, and response to foreign-interference concerns.

Jeremy Broadhurst — PMO political official publicly examined by the inquiry on PMO awareness and handling of foreign-interference issues.

Dominic LeBlanc — not publicly accused of colluding with China, but publicly tied to the controversy because he led the government’s institutional response and later stated the government would not release the names referenced in the NSICOP report.

Mary Ng — publicly mentioned in inquiry exhibits and media coverage because of questions about whether officials around her and Markham-area political networks should be distanced from figures under foreign-interference scrutiny; that is public controversy, not a proven allegation of collusion by her.

Michael Chong — not accused of collusion; he was publicly identified as a target of PRC foreign interference, including concerns involving his family in China, and became a central witness criticizing the government’s response.

Kenny Chiu — not accused of collusion; inquiry materials say CSIS planned to brief him that he had been the target of a WeChat disinformation campaign before the 2021 election.

Bob Saroya — not accused of collusion; named in reporting entered at the inquiry concerning threats and pressure involving a Chinese consul general and Conservative MPs.

David Johnston — not accused of collusion; central to controversy for his handling of the foreign-interference file as special rapporteur and decision against a public inquiry before resigning.

⚖️ THE CORE ISSUE

This is not about speculation.

This is about:

• Allegations of foreign influence



• Acknowledged interference



• Withheld names



• No visible enforcement

👉 That is a breakdown in accountability.

⚖️ WHY GRAND JURY NOW

A grand jury exists for one reason:

👉 To restore accountability when institutions refuse to act transparently

It is:

• Citizen-led



• Evidence-based



• Independent of political control

📜 NOT REPEALED — REMOVED IN PRACTICE

The grand jury:

• Was never erased from the foundations of common law



• Was displaced by centralized prosecution systems



• Was removed from use — not from principle

👉 Civil liberty does not disappear because it is not used



👉 Accountability does not vanish because it is avoided

🔗 RESOURCES

🎥 Grand Jury Video:



https://archive.org/details/grand-jury-rising

📄 Grand Jury Article:



(Insert your article link here)

🔴 FINAL WORD

This is not complicated.

Serious allegations exist.

Foreign interference is confirmed.

Intelligence reports describe internal cooperation.

Names are being withheld.

No charges have been laid.

That is not accountability.

That is a system protecting itself.

If those in power will not act…



If institutions will not expose the truth…



If the process is closed to the public…

Then the responsibility does not disappear.

👉 It transfers.

It transfers to the people.

Not to speculate.



Not to accuse blindly.

But to demand lawful accountability where it is being denied.

A grand jury is not outrage.

It is duty.

This is where a free nation proves whether its foundations still stand.

👉 Will Canadians act — or will they accept that accountability no longer applies?

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