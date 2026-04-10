Friday Civics Lesson The Common Law Role of Police: Who Do They Serve?

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1. Why This Question Matters

In every free society, one question must always remain clear:

Who do the police serve?

If police serve politicians or the state itself, liberty cannot survive.

But under the common law tradition that forms the foundation of Canada’s constitutional system, police were never meant to be instruments of political power.

They are peace officers whose duty is to uphold the law and protect the rights of the people.

Understanding this principle is essential for both citizens and police officers.

A lawful society depends on it.

2. The Common Law Origins of Policing

The role of police is rooted in common law, reaching back centuries.

Following Magna Carta (1215), English law established a foundational principle:

The law stands above rulers and officials.

Those responsible for maintaining order were required to act according to law, not according to the personal will of those in power.

Early peacekeeping roles included:

• Sheriffs



• Constables



• The night watch

These were local guardians of the peace, responsible to the community and to the law.

They were not soldiers of the king, and they were not meant to enforce political authority.

Under the common law, their duty was clear:

To preserve the peace, protect the rights of citizens, and ensure that justice was carried out according to law rather than arbitrary power.

3. How This Tradition Came to Canada

Canada inherited its legal system from English common law.

The principles governing policing came with it.

Across Canada today — whether federal, provincial, or municipal — police officers are sworn as peace officers.

This includes:

• The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)



• Provincial police services



• Municipal police forces

Regardless of the organization, the oath reflects the same legal foundation:

Police are sworn to uphold the law and maintain the peace.

They are not sworn to serve political parties or government leaders.

4. The Crown, Government, and the Law

Canada’s constitutional system contains an important distinction between:

• The Crown



• The government of the day

Governments change through elections.

The rule of law does not.

The Crown represents lawful authority within the constitutional system.

Police act as agents of the Crown, which means their duty is to lawful authority, not to political direction.

This structure exists specifically to prevent government power from being used arbitrarily against citizens.

5. Police as Peace Officers

The title peace officer is not ceremonial language.

It describes a specific legal duty recognized in common law.

Peace officers are responsible for:

• Preserving the peace



• Preventing crime



• Protecting persons and property



• Enforcing lawful orders of the courts



• Ensuring public safety

Their authority exists to maintain lawful order within society.

It is not meant to serve political interests.

6. Operational Independence

A key safeguard in democratic systems is police operational independence.

Legislatures pass laws.

Police exercise professional judgment in how those laws are enforced.

This independence ensures:

• The law is applied equally



• Investigations are not controlled by politicians



• Police authority cannot be used as a political weapon

Without operational independence, policing could become an extension of political power rather than an institution serving the law.

7. The Rule of Law

Canadian courts have repeatedly affirmed one of the most fundamental principles of our constitutional system:

The Rule of Law.

The Rule of Law means:

• No person is above the law



• Government power must be exercised according to law



• Officials cannot exercise arbitrary authority

This principle has been affirmed in important cases including:

Roncarelli v. Duplessis (1959)



Government officials cannot use arbitrary power to punish citizens.

Campbell Motors v. Gordon (1946)



Government discretion cannot override fundamental legal rights.

Attorney General v. Power (2024)



Parliament and government actors remain bound by constitutional limits.

These decisions reinforce the fundamental constitutional principle:

The Rule of Law governs both citizens and government.

8. The Relationship Between Citizens and Police

Public trust is essential for lawful order.

Police rely on cooperation from citizens.

Citizens rely on police for protection and safety.

A healthy relationship between citizens and police requires:

• mutual respect



• clear understanding of lawful roles



• confidence that the law is applied fairly

When this relationship is strong, both liberty and public safety are strengthened.

9. Modern Challenges

Modern governance is increasingly shaped by large administrative systems and digital technologies.

Governments are using these systems to administer programs, collect data, and regulate many areas of public life.

However, administrative systems and technological tools do not replace the rule of law.

Under Canada’s constitutional and common law framework:

• Government authority remains limited by law



• Administrative systems cannot override constitutional protections



• Technology cannot create powers that legislatures themselves do not lawfully possess

When systems are used in ways that exceed lawful authority or interfere with fundamental rights, those actions remain subject to legal challenge.

Courts exist precisely to test whether government actions — including those carried out through modern administrative systems — remain within lawful limits.

No administrative structure and no technological system stands above the Constitution or the common law.

The foundational principle remains unchanged:

Government power must always remain subject to law.

10. The Core Principle

The common law tradition establishes a simple but powerful principle:

The police serve the law.



The law protects the people.

Police are not rulers.

They are not political instruments.

They are peace officers whose duty is to preserve the peace and uphold the rule of law for the protection of the public.

A free society depends on that role being understood and maintained.

ACTION PLAN — What Citizens Can Do

Civic education requires participation.

1. Learn the Foundations of Our Legal System

Understand the core principles of our constitutional order:

• Magna Carta



• the Rule of Law



• the role of peace officers



• constitutional limits on government power

2. Teach Civics

Explain to younger Canadians:

• how the rule of law protects citizens



• why police exist



• why courts matter



• why constitutional principles must be understood

3. Support Lawful Policing

Most police officers enter the profession to serve their communities.

Constructive engagement between citizens and police helps maintain trust and lawful order.

4. Stay Engaged in Civic Life

Democratic systems depend on active citizens.

Citizens can:

• vote



• attend public meetings



• ask questions of elected officials



• remain informed about laws and policies

5. Share Civic Knowledge

Civic literacy strengthens a free society.

Discuss these principles with friends, family, and community members.

Friday Civics Lesson Reminder

Freedom survives when citizens understand how their institutions are meant to function.

The common law tradition places the law above power and the protection of citizens at the center of the system.

Understanding these principles is one of the most important responsibilities of citizenship.

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