“Freeborn John” — The Man Who Stood Against the State… and Won - The Case of John Lilburne

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(1649): A Breakdown

The trial of John Lilburne stands as one of the earliest and most powerful assertions of free speech against government authority.

This was not just a trial.

It was a direct confrontation between the individual and the state.

Background

Who was John Lilburne?

John Lilburne was a Puritan and a leading voice in the Leveller movement—a movement that demanded:

Expanded suffrage

Equality before the law

Protection of individual liberties

He stood firmly on the idea of “freeborn rights”—rights that:

Come from God

Exist before government

Are recognized in common law

Why was he on trial?

Lilburne was charged with sedition.

His “crime” was publishing pamphlets that exposed corruption and challenged those in power, including:

Oliver Cromwell

The Rump Parliament

He accused them of betraying the very freedoms they claimed to uphold.

Key Points in the Trial

Charges and Defense

The state claimed his writings were dangerous.

Lilburne answered with a principle that still echoes today:

👉 Speaking truth about government is not a crime.

His defence relied on:

Natural law

Common law

The rights of a freeborn Englishman

Argument of God-Given Rights

Lilburne made it clear:

👉 The right to speak does not come from government.

It comes from God and natural law.

No authority has the right to silence lawful criticism.

Challenge to the Court

Lilburne didn’t just defend himself—he challenged the court itself.

He argued the proceedings violated:

Magna Carta

Fundamental protections embedded in common law

He questioned whether the court had lawful authority over him at all.

Public Support

Crowds filled the courtroom.

The public was engaged.

The people were watching.

And they supported him.

This case became more than a trial—it became a public stand for liberty.

Outcome

He was acquitted.

A clear and powerful victory.

Not just for one man—but for the principle that:

👉 The state cannot silence the people for challenging authority.

Key Precedents Set by the Case

Freeborn Rights

Rights are inherent.

They are not granted by government—and cannot be taken away by it.

Speech Against Authority

Criticism of government is not sedition when it seeks accountability.

Role of the People

The public itself plays a role in protecting liberty and limiting abuse of power.

Protection of Political Dissent

Without dissent, there is no freedom.

Connection to the Grand Jury

John Lilburne’s stand points directly to a principle that still matters today:

👉 Justice must not belong only to those in power.

The grand jury represents this principle in action.

It is not a tool of government.

It is a body of citizens with the authority to:

Examine evidence

Investigate wrongdoing

Decide whether charges should proceed

Lilburne’s fight reflected the same idea:

👉 The people are not spectators in justice.

👉 The people are participants.

👉 The people are a check on power.

When courts, officials, or institutions fail to act, the grand jury stands as a mechanism through which the people themselves can step forward.

Long-Term Implications

Legacy in Common Law

Lilburne’s case helped shape the development of freedom of expression in common law systems.

Influence Beyond England

These principles carried forward into:

Canadian legal traditions

American constitutional development

Foundation for Reform Movements

Generations of reformers would rely on the same truth:

👉 Rights exist before government—and above it.

TASC Reflection

John Lilburne’s case leaves us with a clear message:

👉 Rights are not permissions.

👉 Authority is not beyond challenge.

👉 And justice is not meant to be controlled by a select few.

One man stood in a courtroom and said:

“You have no authority to silence me.”

And the system was forced to answer.

Our Grand Jury was selection on May 1

May 1—widely known as International Workers’ Day or May Day —has a long and powerful history as a people’s day of solidarity , rooted in labor struggles, civil resistance, and collective action.

1889, the Second International declared May 1 an annual day of action:

Workers across Europe, Latin America, and beyond began holding mass demonstrations .

It became a global expression of working-class solidarity across borders .

Over time, it expanded beyond labor to include anti-war movements, civil rights struggles, and social justice causes.

👉 May 1 became not just about labor—but about people standing together against concentrated power.

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The jury selection should be complete by May 4. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

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