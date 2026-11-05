We must never lose our faith in humanity. To lose faith in humanity is to lose sight of the goodness that God placed within His creation.

I believe that human beings were created fundamentally good, capable of love, kindness, generosity, compassion and cooperation.

We were not created to live in perpetual conflict with one another. We were not created to hate our neighbours, fear our communities, abandon our families or surrender our responsibilities to one another.

We were created for something far greater.

Genesis 1:27 tells us:

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”

And in Genesis 1:31, after completing His creation, God looked upon everything He had made:

“And God saw every thing that he had made, and, behold, it was very good.”

Think about the significance of those words.

God looked upon His creation and declared it VERY GOOD.

That is where our understanding of humanity must begin.

Not with hatred.

Not with suspicion.

Not with the belief that people are inherently evil, selfish or incapable of living together peacefully.

But with an understanding that humanity was created with the capacity for goodness, and that this goodness remains within us, even when circumstances have buried it beneath layers of fear, suffering and dysfunction.

WHAT HAPPENED TO OUR NATURAL GOODNESS?

Human beings are profoundly influenced by their circumstances.

Poverty, trauma, neglect, abuse, fear, isolation, injustice, manipulation and the breakdown of families and communities can profoundly disturb human behaviour.

People who have been hurt sometimes hurt others.

People who have lived in fear sometimes become fearful of everyone around them.

People who have been deprived of love and security sometimes struggle to offer those things to others.

And people who have been taught to distrust their neighbours may eventually come to see enemies where there are none.

But these behaviours do not prove that humanity is fundamentally evil.

They demonstrate how deeply human beings can be affected by the conditions in which they live.

The Bible recognizes the struggle between our higher calling and our human weaknesses.

Romans 12:21 teaches:

“Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Notice that we are not instructed to surrender to evil, become consumed by it or conclude that goodness has disappeared.

We are instructed to overcome evil WITH GOOD.

That is an active responsibility.

And it belongs to every one of us.

LOOK AROUND YOU. HUMAN GOODNESS IS EVERYWHERE.

Despite everything we hear about the terrible state of the world, ordinary people continue to demonstrate extraordinary goodness every single day.

People help strangers.

Neighbours look after neighbours.

Parents sacrifice for their children.

Volunteers give their time without expecting payment.

People share food with those who are hungry.

They care for the elderly, comfort the grieving, shelter the homeless and defend those who cannot defend themselves.

When disaster strikes, ordinary people rush to help.

When someone falls, another person reaches down to lift them up.

When a family is struggling, someone arrives with groceries, a warm meal or a helping hand.

These acts of kindness are not rare exceptions to human nature.

They are expressions of the goodness that remains alive within humanity.

But we rarely hear about them.

Instead, we are continually exposed to stories of conflict, violence, corruption, betrayal and division.

If we allow these stories to become our entire understanding of humanity, we begin to believe that the world is populated by people who cannot be trusted.

And once we accept that belief, we begin withdrawing from one another.

We stop reaching out.

We stop trusting.

We stop cooperating.

We become isolated, suspicious and afraid.

And that is how communities begin to fall apart.

Not simply because evil exists, but because good people begin losing faith in one another.

WE MUST STOP TEACHING PEOPLE TO FEAR HUMANITY

There is something profoundly destructive about continually telling people that their fellow human beings are dangerous, selfish, ignorant or incapable of governing their own lives.

A society built upon fear and distrust becomes increasingly dependent upon outside authorities to manage relationships that people once managed through cooperation, mutual respect and common sense.

But healthy communities are not built primarily through regulations, surveillance, punishment or centralized control.

They are built through trust, responsibility, cooperation and love.

Jesus gave us one of the clearest instructions for human relationships.

Matthew 22:39:

“Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”

He did not say to love only those who agree with us.

He did not say to love only those who share our political opinions, our backgrounds or our understanding of the world.

He said to love our neighbour.

That means recognizing the humanity and dignity of people even when we disagree with them.

It means refusing to turn every difference into a battle.

It means understanding that we can hold people accountable for wrongdoing without abandoning our belief in their capacity to do good.

We must learn to distinguish between condemning harmful behaviour and condemning humanity itself.

There is an enormous difference.

CANADA MUST BE RESTORED FROM THE GROUND UP

I believe Canada can become a stronger, kinder, more cooperative and more compassionate country.

But that restoration will not begin in Parliament.

It will begin in our homes.

It will begin around our kitchen tables.

It will begin when parents spend time with their children, when families repair broken relationships, when neighbours begin talking to one another again and when communities rediscover their shared responsibilities.

We have much work to do.

Our families need attention.

Our homes need stability.

Our communities need rebuilding.

Our elderly need companionship and respect.

Our children need guidance, security and love.

Our vulnerable citizens need protection, not abandonment.

And our neighbours need to know that they are not alone.

This is the foundation upon which a healthy nation is built.

A nation is not simply its government, its institutions or its borders.

A nation is its people.

It is the relationships between them.

It is the willingness of ordinary citizens to take responsibility for themselves and to help one another.

And when those relationships deteriorate, no amount of government intervention can fully replace what has been lost.

We must rebuild those relationships ourselves.

THIS IS OUR HOMEWORK

We often talk about everything that is wrong with our country.

We identify corruption, injustice, government overreach, economic hardship, family breakdown and the erosion of our communities.

These concerns deserve attention.

But there is another question we must ask ourselves.

What am I personally doing to restore the goodness, trust and cooperation that our country needs?

Not what should the government do.

Not what should somebody else do.

What can I do?

Can I reconcile with someone from whom I have become estranged?

Can I offer help to a struggling neighbour?

Can I spend more meaningful time with my family?

Can I listen to someone whose opinions differ from mine?

Can I speak with kindness instead of anger?

Can I refuse to spread fear and hatred?

Can I stand up for someone who is being mistreated?

Can I contribute something useful to my community?

Can I become more patient, forgiving, generous and understanding?

Can I demonstrate through my own conduct the kind of society I want Canada to become?

These are not small questions. They are the very foundation of national restoration.

Galatians 6:9 reminds us:

“And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”

We cannot expect to repair generations of social dysfunction overnight.

But we can begin.

And every act of goodness matters.

FAITH IN GOD REQUIRES FAITHFUL ACTION

Faith is not simply believing that God exists.

It is trusting His wisdom, respecting His creation and living according to the principles He has given us.

James 2:17 tells us:

“Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.”

Our faith must be demonstrated through our actions.

If we believe that God created humanity with dignity and purpose, then we must treat human beings accordingly.

If we believe that love is greater than hatred, then we must practise love.

If we believe that truth is greater than deception, then we must speak truthfully.

If we believe that cooperation is better than conflict, then we must become cooperative.

If we believe that families and communities are sacred responsibilities, then we must devote ourselves to strengthening them.

And if we believe that Canada is worth restoring, then we must participate in that restoration.

We cannot pray for a better world while refusing to become better neighbours.

We cannot ask God to restore our families while neglecting the relationships within them.

We cannot demand a more compassionate society while withholding compassion from those around us.

And we cannot expect others to restore our communities while we remain unwilling to contribute.

THE GOODNESS IS STILL THERE

I want people to understand something.

Humanity has not lost its goodness.

We have not suddenly become a species incapable of kindness, cooperation or love.

We have been subjected to circumstances that have weakened our relationships, undermined our confidence in one another and encouraged us to focus upon our differences rather than our common humanity.

But beneath all of that, the capacity for goodness remains.

I have seen it repeatedly.

Ordinary people will go to extraordinary lengths to help someone in need.

People who have very little will share what they have.

Strangers will become friends.

Communities will come together when someone needs help.

And people who have suffered greatly can still demonstrate remarkable compassion.

That is the humanity I believe in.

Not a perfect humanity.

Not a humanity incapable of wrongdoing.

But a humanity created in God’s image, possessing dignity, conscience and the capacity to choose goodness.

We must never confuse the brokenness of our circumstances with the worth of the people living within them.

RESTORATION BEGINS WITH US

There is a beautiful instruction in Micah 6:8:

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”

There it is.

A remarkably simple foundation for rebuilding our lives and our country.

DO JUSTLY.

Stand for what is right. Defend the vulnerable. Respect the dignity and rights of others.

LOVE MERCY.

Show compassion. Forgive where possible. Help those who are struggling. Do not abandon people because they have made mistakes.

WALK HUMBLY WITH GOD.

Recognize that we are part of something greater than ourselves. Accept responsibility for our conduct. Seek wisdom rather than power over others.

Imagine what Canada would become if these principles guided our daily lives.

Imagine communities where neighbours trusted one another.

Where children were raised with love and responsibility.

Where elderly people were valued.

Where disagreements were resolved through respectful discussion.

Where people helped one another without waiting to be told.

Where justice was pursued without hatred.

Where generosity replaced selfishness.

And where people understood that their personal conduct contributes directly to the health of their nation.

This is not an impossible dream.

It is work that can begin today.

RESTORING THE PEOPLE’S ROLE IN JUSTICE — THE GRAND JURY

There is another important part of restoring our country that we must not overlook.

THE RESTORATION OF THE PEOPLE’S ROLE IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE.

Throughout our history, the grand jury has represented an important principle: ordinary citizens have a role to play in examining allegations of serious wrongdoing and holding those entrusted with authority accountable.

The historical grand jury was an institution through which citizens could hear evidence, examine allegations and make presentments.

We believe this historic institution remains legally available to Canadians, although its present legal status and authority are contested.

And we have already taken an important step.

A citizens’ GRAND JURY ON TREASON has been struck in Canada.

Twenty-three ordinary Canadians have accepted the responsibility of examining evidence and testimony concerning allegations of treason, including matters involving foreign interference.

This initiative is grounded in the belief that justice must never become the exclusive concern of governments and institutions.

JUSTICE IS EVERYONE’S RESPONSIBILITY.

But a grand jury cannot examine evidence that is never brought before it.

That is why evidence, documents and firsthand testimony matter.

Those who possess relevant information can bring it forward for careful examination.

Those who have witnessed events can provide their testimony.

And those who wish to understand this historic citizens’ initiative can learn about its purpose and share that information with others.

Our responsibility is to seek the truth, examine evidence fairly and refuse to prejudge anyone.

The Bible reminds us in Proverbs 18:13:

“He that answereth a matter before he heareth it, it is folly and shame unto him.”

And Deuteronomy 16:20 instructs:

“That which is altogether just shalt thou follow.”

These principles remind us that justice requires truth, fairness, patience and the willingness to hear evidence before reaching conclusions.

This is another part of our homework as Canadians.

To learn about our history.

To understand the institutions through which ordinary citizens have participated in justice.

To examine the evidence.

To speak truthfully.

To share knowledge.

And to accept personal responsibility for the administration of justice in our country.

The Grand Jury on Treason has already been struck. Its work depends upon the evidence and testimony brought before it.

Those interested in learning more about this citizens’ initiative can visit:

Grand Jury Rising — GrandJuryRising.ca

The restoration of Canada requires more than identifying what has gone wrong.

It requires ordinary Canadians to participate constructively in putting things right.

ONE PERSON. ONE FAMILY. ONE COMMUNITY. ONE NATION.

And always, with faith in God, faith in humanity and a commitment to truth and justice.

A FINAL THOUGHT

Do not allow anyone to convince you that humanity is fundamentally evil.

Do not allow the constant promotion of fear, conflict and division to destroy your confidence in your fellow human beings.

Do not mistake the failures of institutions, the misconduct of individuals or the suffering of society for proof that God’s creation is without goodness.

There is far more kindness in this world than we are encouraged to recognize.

There are good people everywhere.

There are generous people everywhere.

There are courageous, compassionate and cooperative people everywhere.

And there are millions of ordinary people who want exactly what we want: peaceful homes, loving families, safe communities, meaningful lives and a future worth passing on to their children.

We have a long way to go.

There is much to repair.

There are relationships to rebuild, wounds to heal, responsibilities to reclaim and communities to restore.

But we do not have to wait for permission.

We do not have to wait for an election.

We do not have to wait for someone else to lead the way.

We can begin in our own homes, on our own streets, in our own neighbourhoods, with the people God has placed in our lives.

And perhaps the most important thing we can do is to restore something that has been deliberately or carelessly weakened for far too long:

OUR FAITH IN ONE ANOTHER.

Faith in humanity does not mean being blind to evil.

It means refusing to let evil define humanity.

It means believing that goodness is worth cultivating, that relationships are worth repairing and that people are worth helping.

It means trusting God’s wisdom in creating us and accepting our responsibility to care for His creation.

Our homework is not to save the entire world tomorrow.

Our homework is to make our own little corner of the world better today.

One act of kindness.

One repaired relationship.

One family strengthened.

One neighbour helped.

One injustice challenged.

One community restored.

And eventually, one nation renewed.

LET US PUT OUR FAITH IN GOD, OUR TRUST IN THE GOODNESS HE PLACED WITHIN HUMANITY, AND OUR HANDS TO THE WORK OF RESTORING CANADA.

Because the restoration of our country begins with the restoration of our relationships with one another.

And that begins with each and every one of us.

“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” — Matthew 5:9

God bless our families.

God bless our communities.

God bless our fellow human beings.

And God bless the Dominion of Canada.

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Message JANE SCHARF

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Support Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The Grand Jury selection process was completed May 30

After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles by joining the Grand Jury Support Pool .

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

The grand jury is still looking for members for an administrative committee to support the jury. Anyone interested can contact the grand jury secretary at: gjsecretary@proton.me.

If you want to be on the Legal Committee contact Jane Scharf at: grandjuryrising@proton.me.

If you want to be on the medical committee contact Kevin at: kevinnelsonpugh@gmail.com

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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