EVIDENCE OR NARRATIVE? WHY THE CONVOY PROSECUTIONS DEMAND GRAND JURY SCRUTINY

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The prosecutions tied to the Freedom Convoy—including those involving

Chris Barber,

Tamara Lich,

Pat King,

Byron Carr,

J.P. Ayotte, and

Dawid Rolmuski and others—have brought a core issue to the surface:

Are convictions being pursued on actual proof—or on generalized narratives supported by police interpretation?



The Line That Cannot Be Crossed

In criminal law, the rule is simple and absolute:

No conviction without proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

That means:

A specific act must be proven

A specific person must be tied to that act

The proof must come from reliable, admissible evidence

Not summaries. Not conclusions. Not “overall impressions.”



What’s Being Questioned

A growing criticism is that these prosecutions rely heavily on:

Generalized police descriptions of disruption

Testimony that reflects overall conditions, not specific acts

Visual material introduced without strong firsthand authentication

A narrative about the protest, rather than evidence about the individual

That raises a blunt question:

Where is the precise, individualized proof required for a criminal conviction?



The Legal Fault Line: Evidence vs. Opinion

Courts are supposed to draw a hard boundary:

“I saw this person do this specific act” → evidence

“This protest caused disruption” → opinion or conclusion

Convictions must rest on the first.

If they drift toward the second, the standard of proof is no longer being applied properly.



The Identity Problem

Criminal liability is personal.

The court must be able to say:

This person committed this act at this time.

If what’s presented instead is:

Presence

Association

Participation in a broader event

then the case risks becoming guilt by context, not guilt by proof.



Weakly Grounded Visual Evidence

Photos and video are not automatically proof.

They must be:

Properly authenticated

Clearly tied to the accused

Contextually reliable

Without that, they become:

Illustrations

Not evidence of guilt



Why This Matters

Because once the system accepts:

Generalized testimony

Narrative framing

Weak linkage between person and act

then the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard begins to erode.

And that erosion doesn’t stay contained to one case.



When Confidence Breaks, Oversight Must Step In

When there are credible concerns that:

The evidentiary standard is not being properly applied

Cases are being built on narrative rather than proof

The legal threshold is being stretched in a politically charged context

then independent scrutiny is not optional—it is necessary.



The Case for a Grand Jury–Style Review

Historically, the grand jury existed for one core purpose:

To stand between the state and the citizen when the normal process is in question.

Not to replace courts—but to:

Examine whether charges are grounded in real evidence

Assess whether state actors have overreached

Provide a layer of independent civic oversight

Where trust in institutions is strained, mechanisms like this become relevant again—not as rhetoric, but as a principle of accountability.



What Such a Review Should Ask

A serious independent review—whether styled as a grand jury or otherwise—would need to examine:

Was there direct evidence of specific acts by each accused?

Was identity proven through reliable, first-hand testimony?

Were photos and videos properly authenticated and linked?

Did the case rely on individual conduct—or collective narrative?

Were legal standards applied strictly—or flexibly under pressure?



This Is Not About Politics

It’s easy to dismiss concerns like this as political.

But the real issue is structural:

Does the justice system still require proof—or has it begun accepting interpretation as a substitute?

If that line shifts, even slightly, the consequences are long-term.



Bottom Line

A criminal conviction must rest on:

Specific acts

Proven identity

Reliable evidence

If those elements are not clearly established, then the system has a duty to stop—not proceed.



why this matters

When questions arise about whether that standard has been met, the response cannot be silence or dismissal.

It must be scrutiny.

Because a justice system earns legitimacy not by how forcefully it prosecutes—but by how rigorously it demands proof before it convicts.

And when that standard is in doubt, independent review—however structured—is not radical.

It is responsible.



When does the burden of proof start?

In a criminal case, the burden on the Crown (prosecution) exists from the very beginning of the trial—but it only really gets tested once evidence is actually presented in court.

👉 No evidence = the burden is not met



What happens if no real evidence is presented?

If the Crown only offers:

General statements

No specifics of what was seen

No clear act tied to the accused

No reliable identification

No admissible supporting evidence

👉 then legally, that can amount to “no evidence” on an essential element



Key moment: after the Crown closes its case

At the end of the Crown’s evidence, the defence can bring a motion often called a:

“Directed verdict” / Non-suit (no evidence motion)

The judge asks:

Is there any evidence on each essential element that a reasonable jury could use to convict?

If the answer is no, the judge must:

Dismiss the charge immediately

The accused doesn’t even have to present a defence



Why “no evidence” matters

Courts require at least some admissible evidence of:

The act (actus reus)

The intent (mens rea)

Identity (that you did it)

If the Crown only gives:

Vague conclusions

Group descriptions

Assumptions

👉 that is often treated as no evidence, not just weak evidence



Important distinction

Weak evidence → judge lets it go forward, may still acquit

No evidence on a key element → judge must dismiss



Bottom line

The burden of proof is always on the Crown

It becomes decisive once they finish presenting their case

If they haven’t actually provided real, specific, admissible evidence,

👉 the case must be thrown out right there



These convoy convictions need to be reviewed by the Grand Jury to hold those responsible to account because no real evidence was presented

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