⚠️ DIGITAL ID WARNING Administrators by Administration How Expansive Administrative Data Systems Are Being Built Through Implied Authority, Delegated Discretion, and Private Infrastructure

Most Canadians still believe their personal information stays inside simple government departments.



It doesn’t.



Modern administrative systems now operate through interconnected networks involving:

• ministries,

• police databases,

• insurers,

• private contractors,

• digital platforms,

• and third-party processors.



Want a licence?

A government appointment?

Need to report an accident?

Apply for certain services?



You may be required to surrender sensitive personal information into systems you cannot fully see or audit.



And here’s the problem:



Most people are never clearly told:

• who is actually collecting the data,

• whether private agencies are involved,

• where the information is stored,

• how long it is kept,

• who has access,

• whether it’s shared with insurers or contractors,

• whether it becomes part of larger databases,

• or whether artificial intelligence and analytics systems may eventually be applied to it.



Ontario’s own privacy law — section 39(1) of FIPPA — allows collection of information if it is:



“necessary to the proper administration of a lawfully authorized activity.”



That wording is now being used to justify increasingly expansive administrative data systems.



Meanwhile, many systems operate through broad administrative discretion, delegated authority, conditional co

The question Canadians need to start asking is simple:



At what point does administration become mass information management?



forms, police database screening, and private-sector infrastructure that most citizens never even know exists.



Read the full article:



https://docs.google.com/document/d/15Albh_q3Nyw_MfUYQ0zaFHKq1l_TL-SUyxngJb-3WOE/edit?usp=drivesdknsent

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Message JANE SCHARF

*******************************************

SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

********************************************

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.