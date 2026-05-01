Denied Entry, Closed Doors, and a “Mistaken” Conference: What Happened at the Ottawa Courthouse Today

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At 9:00 a.m., in Courtroom 37, Patti Wood was scheduled to appear for a contempt hearing tied to allegations that police violated an order issued by Justice McLean during the convoy proceedings. The underlying issue is serious: enforcement authorities allegedly acting contrary to a court order, while simultaneously targeting a citizen engaged in peaceful protest.

But what unfolded was anything but straightforward.

Blocked from the Courtroom

Despite arriving on time, Patti Wood—and those attending with her—were not permitted to enter the courtroom.

No clear explanation was given.

Access to a public courtroom, particularly for a matter involving alleged contempt and state conduct, is not a minor procedural detail—it is a foundational principle of open justice. Yet, entry was denied at the outset, raising immediate concerns about transparency and basic court access.

Escalation and Complaints

Faced with this barrier, formal complaints were made to court coordination and court support services.

Only after pressing the issue—persistently—were attendees told that the situation had been “sorted out” and that they could now enter the courtroom.

By then, however, the morning had already taken an unusual turn.

Inside the Courtroom: The Wrong Proceeding

Upon finally gaining access, it became clear that Patti Wood’s matter was not what was being heard.

Instead, the courtroom was occupied with a proceeding involving Chad Eros. The discussion centered on a settlement offer reportedly extended by Paul Champ.

What attendees were witnessing was not a public hearing—but a case conference.

Case conferences are typically not open proceedings. They are intended to be private, procedural discussions between parties and the court. Yet, through what was later described as an error, members of the public were allowed to sit in and observe.

A System Out of Alignment

This sequence of events raises several troubling issues:

A scheduled contempt hearing could not be accessed at the appointed time.

Entry to a public courtroom required escalation and complaint.

Once admitted, attendees were placed into a different proceeding entirely.

That proceeding was one that ordinarily would not be open to public observation.

Whether these events were the result of miscommunication, administrative error, or deeper systemic issues, the outcome speaks for itself: confusion, delay, and a breakdown in the expected functioning of the court process.

The Outcome: Adjournment

At the end of the day, Patti Wood’s matter did not proceed.

The hearing was adjourned.

No determination was made. No evidence was heard. No findings were issued.

For a case involving allegations of contempt tied to police conduct and court orders, that outcome leaves key questions unresolved—and extends the timeline for accountability.

Why This Matters

Courts are not only places where decisions are made—they are institutions that must be seen to function fairly, transparently, and consistently.

When access is blocked, proceedings are unclear, and the public is shuffled into the wrong hearings—confidence in the process is strained.

Today’s events were not just a scheduling issue. They highlight the importance of:

Open court access

Clear communication from court administration

Proper handling of proceedings and public attendance

Timely adjudication of serious allegations

Final Word

What should have been a focused hearing on a serious allegation instead became a day marked by confusion, restricted access, and procedural missteps.

And in the end, no resolution—only delay.

The matter now moves forward, but the events of today raise a broader question:

If the process itself falters, where does accountability begin?

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Message JANE SCHARF

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