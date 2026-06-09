JANE SCHARF

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CONTROLLED OPPOSITION, TRAITORS, AND THE TROJAN HORSE: Three Names for the Same Weapon

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JANE SCHARF
Jun 09, 2026



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Throughout history, movements have often been defeated not by enemies attacking from the outside, but by deception from within.

This presentation explores the structural similarities between traitors, controlled opposition, and the Trojan Horse strategy—three different expressions of the same underlying mechanism: gaining trust in order to redirect, weaken, or neutralize genuine resistance.

The most important question is not whether someone intended to betray a cause, but whether their actions consistently advance the interests of the very forces they claim to oppose.

Understanding these patterns is essential for any movement that hopes to remain independent, effective, and true to its purpose.

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON
Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.
The Grand Jury members have been selected

The selection began on May 30. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up


Support is needed in the following areas:
• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process
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May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

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