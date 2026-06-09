CONTROLLED OPPOSITION, TRAITORS, AND THE TROJAN HORSE: Three Names for the Same Weapon





🎥 WATCH AND SHARE:https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1gZMKlNr1jil6aGAOEir9_RbW_UVSNgzE5YlFzgzhgZA/edit?usp=sharing



Throughout history, movements have often been defeated not by enemies attacking from the outside, but by deception from within.



This presentation explores the structural similarities between traitors, controlled opposition, and the Trojan Horse strategy—three different expressions of the same underlying mechanism: gaining trust in order to redirect, weaken, or neutralize genuine resistance.



The most important question is not whether someone intended to betray a cause, but whether their actions consistently advance the interests of the very forces they claim to oppose.



Understanding these patterns is essential for any movement that hopes to remain independent, effective, and true to its purpose.

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Message JANE SCHARF





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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The Grand Jury members have been selected



The selection began on May 30. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants



While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.



Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me



To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up





Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support





May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee



To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me



SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206



✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8



📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club



Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.