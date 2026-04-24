JANE SCHARF

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CONTROL IS NOT STRENGTH: WHEN POWER TIGHTENS ITS GRIP — IT’S ALREADY SLIPPING CIVICS LESSON

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JANE SCHARF
Apr 24, 2026

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📄 FULL ARTICLE WRITTEN: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bUwtrblZ6DqfRzRafWzCwyjttaiFw_63qH-YQfSQRx0/edit?usp=sharing



Rome Didn’t Clamp Down Because It Was Strong

It clamped down because it was losing control

The collapse of Rome was not sudden. It unfolded over time through instability, economic strain, and internal breakdown.

During the Crisis of the Third Century, Rome faced:

rapid turnover of emperors

economic decline

internal rebellions

pressure at its borders

Rome did not become more controlling because it was secure.

It became more controlling because it was losing its grip.

The Core Principle

Stable power governs quietly.

Unstable power tightens control.

When systems begin to weaken, they:

centralize authority

increase enforcement

try to control perception

This is not strength. It is a response to instability.

The Psychological Layer: Why Overreach Happens

This is the part most people miss.

Overreach is not just structural. It is psychological.

There is a consistent human pattern:

The more insecure the position, the more aggressive the behavior.

What looks like dominance on the surface is often:

fear of losing control

fear of exposure

fear of collapse

In everyday terms:

Confident people don’t bully.

Bullies emerge when confidence is gone.

At the institutional level, the same pattern applies.

When leadership or systems feel stable, they:

tolerate dissent

allow flexibility

rely on trust

When they feel unstable, they:

clamp down

silence opposition

enforce harder

Not because they are winning,

but because they are afraid of losing.

Then vs Now — What Overreach Actually Signals

1. Control Expands When Confidence Shrinks

In Rome:

laws multiplied

bureaucracy expanded

autonomy declined

This reflected a system that no longer trusted its own stability.

In modern systems, similar patterns can appear:

increasing regulation

more centralized decision-making

This often signals a system trying to compensate for internal weakness.

2. Economic Pressure Drives Defensive Behavior

In Rome:

currency was debased

taxes increased

citizens were squeezed

These were reactive measures to a failing economic base.

When systems are economically stable, they don’t need to squeeze.

When they are unstable, they tighten.

This is not confidence.

It is survival behavior.

3. Narrative Becomes a Tool of Control

In Rome:

rulers projected strength constantly

public messaging intensified

This created a growing gap between reality and presentation.

Psychologically, this is classic:

When reality weakens, perception is managed more aggressively.

The system needs people to believe it is strong,

because it no longer fully is.

4. Force Replaces Legitimacy

In Rome:

military enforcement increased

civil authority weakened

Control shifted from trust to pressure.

This reflects a deeper truth:

When legitimacy is strong, force is minimal.

When legitimacy weakens, force increases.

This is not dominance.

It is compensation.

The Real Comparison

Overreach is not the cause of decline.

It is a symptom of decline already underway.

Rome did not collapse because it overreached.

It overreached because:

its foundation was weakening

its leadership was unstable

its people were losing trust

And psychologically:

It acted like any system under threat.

It tightened, pushed, controlled —

because it could feel itself slipping.

What This Means

This is not about labels.

It is about a pattern seen again and again:

stability produces calm authority

instability produces aggressive control

confidence allows freedom

insecurity demands restriction

THOSE IN POWER ARE LOSING THEIR GRIP

When power becomes more forceful, more controlling, and less tolerant,

it is often not a sign of strength.

It is a sign that, underneath the surface,

it is no longer as secure as it once was.

Accountability:

When Pressure Builds, It Has Somewhere to Go

History shows that when power tightens because it is losing control, pressure does not disappear.

It builds.

In Rome, that pressure showed up as:

internal revolt

loss of loyalty

breakdown of authority

There comes a point where a system can no longer contain the consequences of its own actions.

The Role of the Grand Jury — The Historical Check

Under the common law tradition, the grand jury existed as a body of citizens with a specific function:

to hear evidence

to investigate wrongdoing

to issue presentments or indictments where warranted

It was not dependent on the very institutions it might be examining.

That is the key point.

It existed as a check on power when normal mechanisms failed or refused to act.

Historically, grand juries were used to:

investigate public officials

bring forward accusations based on evidence

act where authorities would not

This was part of the broader principle that:

ultimate authority rests with the people, not with institutions alone

Why This Matters in Periods of Decline

When systems are stable:

accountability flows through regular channels

When systems are unstable:

those channels can become compromised, delayed, or ineffective

That is when older mechanisms of accountability become relevant again in discussion and principle.

Not because of ideology.

But because the need for independent examination of power increases.

The Deeper Pattern

This ties directly back to the psychological and structural pattern:

instability leads to tighter control

tighter control increases pressure

pressure demands accountability

If formal systems do not respond,

history shows that people begin looking for other lawful avenues to examine conduct and demand answers.

Final Line

When power tightens its grip, it signals instability.

When instability grows, pressure builds.

And when pressure builds far enough,

accountability is no longer optional —

it becomes inevitable in one form or another.

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