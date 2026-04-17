🏛️ CIVICS LESSON: WHO MAKES THE LAWS — ELECTED COUNCIL OR UNELECTED STAFF? 🧭 THE CIVIC SYSTEM CANADIANS WERE PROMISED

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Municipal government is supposed to be simple, direct, and accountable.

👉 The people elect council



👉 Council debates and votes



👉 Laws are passed



👉 Staff carry them out

That is the structure.



That is the contract between the people and government.

⚖️ THE LINE THAT CANNOT BE CROSSED

Only one body has lawful authority to make municipal laws:

👉 Elected council

Not staff.



Not clerks.



Not administrators.

Because only council answers to the people.

🚨 WHAT IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING

Across municipalities, a different structure is emerging:

Policies are shaped before council debate

Information is controlled through administrative channels

Debate is limited or procedural

Council approves what is placed in front of them

👉 The real chain becomes:

Staff design → Clerk controls process → Council ratifies → Public is bound

🔄 THIS IS A STRUCTURAL REVERSAL

This is not a small issue.

This is a reversal of how government is supposed to function.

Instead of elected authority driving decisions:

👉 Administrative control begins to shape outcomes

Council still exists.



Votes still happen.

But the core function — independent decision-making — is weakened.

🌐 NOW ADD THE REALITY OF FOREIGN INTERFERENCE

Canada has already confirmed it is a target of foreign interference.

Foreign interference does not only work through elections.

It works by:

Applying pressure to decision-makers

Influencing institutions quietly

Shifting how systems operate

Moving power into less accountable structures

👉 The goal is not always visible takeover

👉 The goal is control through restructuring

⚠️ WHY MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT IS A TARGET

Municipal systems are especially vulnerable:

Lower public scrutiny

Heavy reliance on staff

Complex internal procedures

Limited direct oversight

👉 That makes them an ideal entry point for influence and control

🔥 WHAT THIS MEANS IN PRACTICE

When:

Unelected actors shape decisions

Elected officials approve without full independence

Process replaces real accountability

👉 The system is no longer functioning as genuine self-government

⚖️ THIS IS WHERE THE GRAND JURY COMES IN

When institutions fail to hold themselves accountable, there has always been a final check:

👉 The Grand Jury

Historically, the Grand Jury exists as:

A body of the people

Independent of government control

Able to investigate wrongdoing

Able to issue findings based on evidence

🧑‍⚖️ THE GRAND JURY’S CIVIC ROLE

The Grand Jury is not about politics.

It is about accountability.

It asks:

👉 Has power been abused?

👉 Has public trust been violated?

👉 Has authority been used in a way that harms the people?

And most importantly:

👉 Who is actually exercising power?

🔍 WHY A GRAND JURY BECOMES NECESSARY

If:

Decision-making is shifting away from elected bodies

Administrative systems are controlling outcomes

Public oversight is weakened

External pressure on institutions exists

👉 Then normal accountability mechanisms may not be enough

🧨 THE CORE ISSUE

The issue is not one clerk.



Not one council.



Not one bylaw.

👉 The issue is whether the system itself is being restructured

So that:

Power is harder to trace

Accountability is harder to enforce

Control is easier to maintain

⚖️ THE DEEPER MEANING OF TREASON

In strict criminal law, treason is narrowly defined.

But in civic understanding, it has always meant:

👉 Betrayal of the country through misuse of entrusted power

If officials:

Allow power to shift away from accountable structures

Fail to protect the integrity of governance

Participate in systems that weaken public control

👉 That is why people use that word.

🧭 THE CIVICS TEST EVERY CITIZEN SHOULD APPLY

Ask this:

👉 Who made this decision?

Was it openly debated?

Was it independently decided by elected council?

Or was it effectively determined before the vote?

🔑 THE PRINCIPLE THAT MUST BE RESTORED

A functioning system requires one thing:

👉 Elected representatives must actually govern

If they do not:

👉 The system is operating in name only

📢 FINAL WORD

When:

A country is under foreign pressure

Internal systems shift power away from the people

Administrative control replaces elected authority

👉 The risk is no longer theoretical.

That is when:

👉 The people themselves must step forward

👉 To examine

👉 To question

👉 To hold power accountable

⚖️ THE ROLE OF THE PEOPLE

The Grand Jury represents this principle:

👉 That ultimate accountability does not disappear

👉 It returns to the people

When systems fail, the people do not lose authority.

👉 They exercise it.

🧨 FINAL LINE

This is the civic lesson:

👉 If unelected actors are effectively making the laws, the system has already broken

And when that happens:

👉 The responsibility to confront it does not belong to government

👉 It belongs to the people

The aim of the Grand Jury on Treason is to restore lawful governance which rests on Common Law and the supremacy of God.

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ADD YOUR NAME TO THE GRAND JURY POOL IF YOU WiSH TO BE CHOSEN TO BE ON THE GRAND JURY.

AND OR ADD YOUR NAME TO BE AN ORGANIZER

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You can contribute by:

Adding your name to the Grand Jury Pool as a potential juror Add you name as organizer Provide information on treason for evidence Donations for operating expences can be sent to grandjuryrising@yahoo.com

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