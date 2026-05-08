🇨🇦CIVICS: From Magna Carta to Modern Canada - The Long Struggle to Limit Centralized Power🇨🇦

Part of the reason we are falling so deeply under the control of authoritarian systems is because, by design, generations of people have been deprived of real civic education.

For over three generations, Canadians have not been properly taught the political history of this country, the structure of our constitutional system, or the safeguards that exist to protect our rights and freedoms.

Most people do not know:

• how government power is supposed to be limited

• what protections exist in law

• how citizens can lawfully defend their rights

• or how our institutions were originally intended to function

And when people do not understand the system, they cannot effectively protect themselves from the expansion of centralized control.

That is why every Friday, Truth & Action Share Club (TASC) releases a Civics Lesson.

Our goal is simple:

to help rebuild public understanding, restore civic awareness, and empower Canadians with the knowledge needed to recognize and resist the growing move toward an administrative and digital control system.

Please share these lessons widely.

An informed people are far harder to control and conquer

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1CfPH9A3tnTI-pvNACb9MZFSe5GOra0Dsp43pbhR7wBU/edit?usp=sharing

📄 FULL WRITTEN VERSION TO https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-XRhqhJ74JmrhcmDHtDfyP02YU1YCbKsiW2YVQkWVxE/edit?usp=sharing



Magna Carta (1215) — The Beginning of Limits on Absolute Rule



Magna Carta was forced upon King John by the barons of England.



Before Magna Carta, the king claimed near-absolute authority.

Magna Carta established the principle that:

The ruler is not above the law.

Government power must have legal limits.

Property and liberty cannot be taken arbitrarily.



It introduced the foundations of:

due process,

lawful judgment,

consent to taxation,

accountability of rulers.



One of its most important principles was that free persons could not be deprived of liberty or property except through lawful judgment according to the law of the land.

This became one of the earliest foundations for what later developed into the rule of law.



The Rise of Parliament



Over centuries, power gradually shifted away from the Crown acting alone.



Parliament evolved to represent the people and to control taxation and legislation.



The English Civil War and later constitutional developments weakened absolute monarchy.



The principle emerged:

The Crown governs through constitutional limits,

not through personal or arbitrary authority.



This period reinforced the idea that governments require the consent of the governed and that public authority must operate within established legal structures.



The Glorious Revolution (1688)



The Glorious Revolution reinforced parliamentary supremacy over arbitrary executive power.



The monarchy became constitutional rather than absolute.

The Crown could no longer suspend laws or rule by personal decree.



This period led to the English Bill of Rights (1689), which established principles including:

regular parliaments,

limits on executive authority,

rights tied to parliamentary government,

restrictions on arbitrary punishment and abuses of power.

It further confirmed that rulers govern under law—not above it.



The Development of Common Law Rights



Alongside Parliament, the common law courts developed protections for individuals against arbitrary state action.



Over centuries, judges recognized principles such as:

protection of property,

habeas corpus,

access to courts,

procedural fairness,

limits on unlawful detention,

accountability of public officials.



The courts increasingly acted as a check on abuses of power.

The principle became deeply rooted that state officials could not simply exercise power because they possessed authority—they had to act lawfully.



Constitutional Government in Canada



Canada inherited these constitutional traditions from Britain.

The Constitution Act, 1867 established Canada’s parliamentary system under the Crown.



But Canada’s constitutional structure was never intended to create unlimited centralized authority.



Instead, it inherited core constitutional principles developed over centuries, including:

rule of law,

constitutional supremacy,

responsible government,

separation between branches of government,

limits on arbitrary executive action.



The preamble to the Constitution Act, 1867 states that Canada is to have “a Constitution similar in Principle to that of the United Kingdom.”



This is significant because the British constitutional tradition itself evolved through centuries of struggle against concentrated and arbitrary power.



Responsible Government



Under responsible government:

executive authority exists,

but it must remain accountable to Parliament,

and ultimately to the people.

Cabinet ministers are expected to answer to elected representatives.



Governments can lose confidence and be removed.



The system was designed to prevent unchecked rule by any one office or institution.



In theory, executive authority flows through constitutional structures—not personal authority.



The Expansion of Administrative Power



Over time, modern governments created large administrative systems:

agencies,

tribunals,

regulatory bodies,

emergency powers,

centralized bureaucracies.



Many decisions that once required direct court oversight increasingly moved into administrative processes.



Supporters argue this was done for efficiency and specialization.

Critics argue this also concentrated significant practical power inside executive and bureaucratic institutions.



This has led to ongoing constitutional debates over:

accountability,

transparency,

due process,

judicial oversight,

and the proper limits of delegated authority.



Modern Concerns About Centralization



Today, many Canadians are debating whether power has become too concentrated within:

executive offices,

party structures,

administrative systems,

unelected bureaucracies,

and centralized policy networks.

Concerns raised by critics include:

reduced parliamentary independence,

diminished local control,

weakened court access,

excessive reliance on emergency-style governance,

growth of administrative penalties and regulatory enforcement,

and increasing influence of centralized executive decision-making.



Others argue modern government requires stronger coordination to manage complex national and international challenges.



The debate ultimately reflects a very old constitutional question:

How much centralized power is compatible with a free society governed by law?



The Continuing Constitutional Principle



From Magna Carta forward, one constitutional principle has repeatedly reappeared:

Power must have limits.

No ruler,

no office,

no institution,

and no government

stands above the law.



The long constitutional struggle from 1215 onward was not about eliminating government.



It was about preventing arbitrary power.



That constitutional tension continues today in modern Canada:

between liberty and authority,

between decentralization and centralization,

between executive power and constitutional restraint,

and between government efficiency and individual rights.



Why Magna Carta Still Matters



Magna Carta still matters because it represents the beginning of a constitutional tradition that insists:

government must act according to law,

authority requires limits,

and liberty requires legal protection.

Its influence can still be seen in:

constitutional government,

parliamentary systems,

judicial review,

due process protections,

and the broader idea that public power must remain accountable.



The struggle that began in 1215 did not end centuries ago.



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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.



The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants



While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.



Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me



To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials • Security and logistical support



May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

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