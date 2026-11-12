A self-represented Canadian woman with no formal legal training fights federal firearms prohibitions that threaten her family’s hunting tradition and collection of antique firearms.

November 10, 2026

Something extraordinary is happening at the Supreme Court of Canada this week.

A Canadian woman with no formal legal training has taken her challenge to the federal government’s firearms prohibitions all the way to Canada’s highest court.

Her name is Christine Generoux.

She is not a lawyer. She has not attended law school. She has devoted years to independently researching Canadian law, studying legislation, examining court decisions and preparing legal arguments.

And now she is appearing before the Supreme Court of Canada.

What makes her case particularly significant is that she is relying on the Canadian Bill of Rights, including its express protection of the enjoyment of property and the requirement for due process of law.

But for Christine, this is not simply an abstract legal dispute.

Her family are hunters, and they have a collection of antique firearms that they fear could be subject to confiscation under the federal government’s firearms measures.

Those firearms represent more than possessions. They are part of a family’s hunting traditions and history.

The prospect of losing legally acquired firearms has given Christine a personal reason to investigate the government’s authority and challenge the regulations.

Her case raises fundamental questions about the limits of government power, the protection of property rights, and the continuing force of the Canadian Bill of Rights.

THE CANADIAN BILL OF RIGHTS IS CENTRAL TO HER CHALLENGE

One of the most important aspects of Christine Generoux’s case is her reliance on the Canadian Bill of Rights, enacted in 1960.

Section 1(a) recognizes:

“the right of the individual to life, liberty, security of the person and enjoyment of property, and the right not to be deprived thereof except by due process of law.”

Those words are particularly important in a case involving firearms that Canadians purchased and possessed legally before the federal government prohibited them.

The Canadian Bill of Rights remains federal law.

It was not repealed in 1982.

It continues to provide statutory protection against federal laws and government actions that are inconsistent with its provisions.

The Canadian Bill of Rights expressly recognizes the enjoyment of property.

Generoux is asking the Supreme Court to consider whether the federal firearms regulations violate section 1(a) by depriving firearm owners of the enjoyment of their property without due process of law and procedural fairness.

This is one of the constitutional questions identified in her Supreme Court materials.

The federal government disputes the challenge.

The Supreme Court must determine whether the regulations are lawful and whether the Bill of Rights provides grounds for finding them inoperative.

HOW THE FIREARMS DISPUTE BEGAN

On May 1, 2020, the federal government introduced regulations prohibiting more than 1,500 models and variants of firearms.

Many had previously been legally purchased and possessed by licensed Canadian owners.

The prohibitions were introduced through an Order in Council under powers delegated by Parliament through the Criminal Code.

The government maintained that the regulations were necessary for public safety.

However, firearm owners and organizations questioned whether the government had exceeded the authority Parliament had granted.

The central issue was whether the federal government acted within the limits of the legislation authorizing the regulations.

Section 117.15 of the Criminal Code permits the Governor in Council to make regulations prescribing certain firearms as prohibited or restricted.

But that authority is subject to statutory conditions.

The challengers argue that the government exceeded those limits.

Generoux’s case also raises the separate question of whether the resulting interference with legally owned property is consistent with the Canadian Bill of Rights.

A FAMILY OF HUNTERS FACING THE LOSS OF THEIR FIREARMS

For Christine Generoux, the dispute is personal.

Her family has a history of hunting and owns a collection of antique firearms.

These firearms are part of their family heritage.

They represent hunting traditions, historical craftsmanship and possessions acquired and preserved over time.

Christine is concerned that federal firearms prohibitions and confiscation measures could place the family’s collection at risk.

The legal status of individual antique firearms depends on their characteristics and the applicable statutory definitions. Not every antique firearm is affected by the prohibitions.

Nevertheless, the family’s concerns illustrate why the legal questions matter to people who have lawfully acquired and maintained firearms.

For Christine, the issue is not merely whether the government can regulate firearms.

It is whether the government has acted within its lawful authority and respected the protections established by the Canadian Bill of Rights.

CHRISTINE GENEROUX: NO LAW DEGREE, NO FORMAL LEGAL TRAINING

Christine Generoux’s journey deserves attention in its own right.

She did not begin this litigation with a law degree or formal legal training.

Instead, she undertook extensive independent research.

She studied the Criminal Code, federal firearms regulations, constitutional principles and the Canadian Bill of Rights.

She worked through complicated court procedures and legal arguments while challenging the federal government.

Her case was brought alongside John Perocchio and Vincent Perocchio.

Together, they became involved in litigation that would eventually reach the Supreme Court of Canada.

Self-represented litigants face significant obstacles, particularly when opposing a government represented by experienced lawyers.

They must understand court rules, filing requirements, evidentiary principles and the legal authorities relevant to their arguments.

Generoux continued despite those challenges.

Her journey illustrates that serious legal research is not confined to those who have attended law school.

THE FIRST COURT BATTLES

The original firearms challenges were heard together in the Federal Court.

The applicants included individual firearm owners, businesses, shooting organizations and other affected parties.

They challenged the validity of the regulations on several grounds.

In 2023, the Federal Court dismissed the applications.

The challengers appealed.

On April 15, 2025, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the appeals.

At that point, the applicants had suffered two major legal defeats.

But Generoux and the other challengers continued.

They sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

On March 19, 2026, the Supreme Court granted leave.

This was a significant development.

The Supreme Court hears only a limited number of appeals each year, and obtaining leave requires persuading the Court that the proposed appeal warrants its consideration.

The decision to grant leave did not establish that the challengers were correct.

It meant the Supreme Court had agreed to hear their arguments.

For Generoux, it meant that years of independent research and litigation had brought her before Canada’s highest court.

THE QUESTION OF PARLIAMENTARY AUTHORITY

Another important issue concerns the distinction between Parliament’s legislative authority and the powers exercised by the executive government.

Parliament passes legislation.

Government officials and the Governor in Council may exercise powers delegated through that legislation.

However, delegated powers must remain within the limits established by Parliament.

The challengers argue that the federal firearms regulations exceeded those limits.

Their position raises a fundamental rule-of-law principle:

Government officials cannot lawfully exercise authority that Parliament has not granted them.

The federal government maintains that the regulations were properly enacted under the Criminal Code.

The Supreme Court must determine whether the regulations fall within the authority Parliament delegated.

This question has significance beyond firearms.

Federal regulations affect businesses, property owners, industries and individuals throughout Canada.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE SUPREME COURT ON NOVEMBER 9?

The Supreme Court began hearing the firearms appeals on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Four related appeals are being heard together.

They are:

41858 — Christine Generoux, et al. v. Attorney General of Canada

41859 — Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, et al. v. Attorney General of Canada

41860 — Michael John Doherty, et al. v. Attorney General of Canada

41861 — Jennifer Eichenberg, et al. v. Attorney General of Canada

The first day was scheduled for three hours.

The appellants collectively received 90 minutes to present their arguments.

The Attorney General of Canada also received 90 minutes.

According to the Supreme Court’s official records, Christine Generoux was designated to present oral argument for her group of appellants.

This placed a woman without formal legal training before Canada’s highest court, participating in a major challenge to federal government regulations.

The detailed exchanges between the judges and the parties would need to be examined in the hearing recording before they could be accurately reported.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN COURT TODAY, NOVEMBER 10?

The Supreme Court proceedings continue today, Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The second day is devoted principally to arguments from interveners.

Interveners are parties granted permission to make submissions on legal questions arising in a case.

The Attorneys General of Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta are participating.

Other interveners include the Canadian Constitution Foundation, Canadian Shooting Sports Association, International Practical Shooting Confederation Canada, Canadian Coalition for Gun Control, British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, Ontario Rifle Association and Canada’s National Firearms Association.

Safari Club International is participating through written submissions.

These interveners represent different perspectives on firearms regulation, government authority, property interests and constitutional principles.

The Supreme Court has not yet announced a final judgment.

WHY THE CANADIAN BILL OF RIGHTS MATTERS

The Canadian Bill of Rights is sometimes overlooked in public discussions about constitutional rights.

Yet it remains part of Canadian federal law.

It recognizes fundamental rights, including equality before the law, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and association, and the enjoyment of property.

Section 2 also provides protections concerning the administration of justice.

Its continuing legal force is particularly relevant when federal government actions interfere with recognized rights.

Generoux’s challenge brings the property protection in section 1(a) directly before the Supreme Court.

The central question is whether the regulations interfere with the enjoyment of property in a manner that violates the protections established by the Bill of Rights.

The government may regulate property, and the Bill of Rights does not prohibit every restriction on ownership or use.

The legal question is whether the particular regulations and the process through which they operate are consistent with the statutory protections Parliament enacted.

The Canadian Bill of Rights expressly recognizes the enjoyment of property, making its interpretation an important issue in Generoux’s appeal.

A QUESTION THAT EXTENDS BEYOND FIREARM OWNERS

This case raises questions relevant to every Canadian.

Can government officials use delegated regulatory authority to impose restrictions that substantially interfere with legally acquired property?

What limits has Parliament placed on those powers?

What procedural protections must be respected?

And what role does the Canadian Bill of Rights play when government regulations are challenged?

These questions concern the relationship between citizens and government.

They also concern the responsibility of courts to determine whether public authorities have acted within the law.

Whatever the Supreme Court ultimately decides, its reasons could provide important guidance concerning delegated powers and the Canadian Bill of Rights.

AN EXTRAORDINARY ACCOMPLISHMENT BY A SELF-REPRESENTED CANADIAN

Christine Generoux has pursued a complicated legal challenge without formal legal training.

She has undertaken extensive independent research.

She has continued through the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal.

And now she has reached the Supreme Court of Canada.

Her case demonstrates the importance of access to justice and the ability of citizens to question the lawful exercise of government power.

The courts must remain accessible to individuals, not merely governments, corporations and those who can afford extensive legal representation.

Generoux’s journey also demonstrates the value of persistence and careful legal research.

She has brought a legal question involving the Canadian Bill of Rights before the highest court in the country.

That is a significant accomplishment regardless of the eventual judgment.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

After the hearings conclude, the Supreme Court will consider the arguments and issue its judgment.

The Court may uphold the regulations, invalidate some or all of them, or provide an interpretation clarifying the limits of federal regulatory authority.

It may also address the application of the Canadian Bill of Rights to the challenged regulations.

There is no guaranteed date for the decision.

Until the judgment is released, the legal questions remain unresolved.

A CASE WORTH FOLLOWING

Christine Generoux’s Supreme Court challenge is about more than firearms.

It concerns the authority of government, the protection of legally acquired property and the continuing importance of the Canadian Bill of Rights.

It is also the story of a Canadian woman whose family’s hunting traditions and collection of antique firearms helped make the dispute personal.

Without formal legal training, she undertook extensive research and persisted through years of litigation to bring her case before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will decide the legal questions.

But Generoux’s journey has already demonstrated something important about access to justice:

Ordinary Canadians can research the law, question government authority and bring significant legal challenges before the courts.

And this week, Christine Generoux is doing exactly that.

SOURCES AND COURT DOCUMENTS

Supreme Court of Canada — Christine Generoux v. Attorney General of Canada, File 41858

https://www.scc-csc.ca/cases-dossiers/search-recherche/41858/

Supreme Court hearings — November 9–10, 2026

https://www.scc-csc.ca/cases-dossiers/hearings-audiences/scheduled-prevues/41858-41859-41860-41861/

Christine Generoux’s Supreme Court materials

https://www.scc-csc.ca/pdf/case-documents/41858/FM010_Appellant_Christine-Generoux-et-al.pdf

Canadian Bill of Rights

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/C-12.3/

Criminal Code, Section 117.15

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/C-46/section-117.15.html

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