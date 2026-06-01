🇨🇦 CANADA’S DATA CENTRE EXPANSION: COMMUNITIES ORGANIZE AS QUESTIONS GROW OVER CONSULTATION, RISKS, AND ACCOUNTABILITY 🇨🇦

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Across Canada, governments and private corporations are pursuing one of the largest expansions of digital infrastructure in Canadian history.

These facilities are generally described as supporting:

• Artificial Intelligence (AI)

• Cloud computing

• Government digital services

• Data storage

• Financial systems

• Telecommunications

• Digital administration

• Digital identity systems

• Future digital governance initiatives

Supporters describe these projects as essential infrastructure for the modern digital economy.

Critics argue that many projects are being advanced with insufficient public consultation, inadequate transparency, and limited independent examination of the long-term consequences for affected communities.

As a result, citizens across Canada are beginning to organize locally and connect with other communities facing similar developments.

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📡 WHAT ARE DATA CENTRES?

Data centres are large facilities that house thousands of computer servers used to store, process, and transmit information.

They support:

• Government databases

• Banking systems

• Telecommunications

• Artificial intelligence

• Cloud services

• Healthcare records

• Administrative systems

• Online platforms

Modern society increasingly depends upon these facilities for everyday services.

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🏗️ WHY ARE THEY BEING BUILT?

Governments and corporations argue that increasing digital demands require enormous new computing capacity.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has dramatically increased demand for:

• Computing power

• Data storage

• Network infrastructure

• Energy resources

Federal and provincial governments have openly stated their intention to attract major AI and data-centre investments.

At the same time, many citizens are asking whether communities are being adequately informed about the long-term consequences of these projects before approvals are granted.

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📍 WHERE ARE MAJOR PROJECTS BEING DEVELOPED?

🇨🇦 Olds, Alberta

One of the largest proposed projects is the Synapse Data Centre near Olds.

The project has been described as:

• Approximately $10 billion in investment

• A dedicated natural gas power plant

• One gigawatt of computing capacity

• Electricity consumption comparable to the City of Edmonton

Concerns raised by residents include:

• Electricity demand

• Water consumption

• Air emissions

• Noise

• Public consultation

🇨🇦 Edmonton Region

The Edmonton region is actively being promoted as a major AI and data-centre hub.

The region offers:

• Large electrical capacity

• Fibre-optic infrastructure

• Available industrial land

• Access to energy resources

Numerous AI-related projects are being considered or proposed.

🇨🇦 Hanna Region

The Hanna region has become a focus of attention because of its substantial transmission infrastructure and available industrial capacity.

Residents have expressed concern that major infrastructure developments may be laying the groundwork for future large-scale industrial projects, including data centres, without broad public awareness.

🇨🇦 Calgary Region

Several major AI data-centre proposals have emerged around Calgary.

These projects involve:

• Large power requirements

• Extensive industrial infrastructure

• Long-term expansion plans

🇨🇦 Grande Prairie / Greenview

The Wonder Valley AI Data Centre Park has been promoted as a potential world-scale AI infrastructure project.

Plans include:

• Massive computing capacity

• Dedicated power generation

• Multiple phases of future expansion

🇨🇦 Windsor, Ontario

Windsor has emerged as a strategic location because of:

• Existing industrial infrastructure

• Cross-border connectivity

• Access to major North American markets

• Electrical infrastructure

Citizens in the Windsor region have increasingly raised questions regarding consultation, environmental impacts, electricity demand, and long-term community benefits.

🇨🇦 Federal Government Data Centres

The Government of Canada has consolidated much of its computing infrastructure into large enterprise data centres located in:

• Barrie, Ontario

• Borden, Ontario

• Gatineau, Quebec

• Montréal, Quebec

These facilities support federal digital services and administrative systems.

The federal government has also announced initiatives to expand sovereign AI infrastructure.

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❓ WHY ARE COMMUNITIES CONCERNED?

⚡ Electricity Consumption

Some proposed facilities may consume as much electricity as entire cities.

Residents are asking:

• Will rates increase?

• Will new transmission infrastructure be required?

• Will grid reliability be affected?

💧 Water Usage

Many facilities require substantial cooling systems.

Citizens want to know:

• How much water will be consumed?

• What happens during drought conditions?

• Will groundwater supplies be affected?

🔒 Privacy

As information becomes increasingly centralized, citizens are asking:

• What data will be stored?

• Who controls it?

• Who has access?

• How secure is it?

🏛️ Centralization

Many observers are concerned about the concentration of communications, financial systems, government records, artificial intelligence systems, and administrative services into a relatively small number of facilities.

The concern is not merely technological.

It is also a question of governance, accountability, and control.

🗣️ Public Consultation

Perhaps the most common concern is process.

Many citizens are asking:

Why are projects involving enormous amounts of land, electricity, water, infrastructure, and public resources often advancing before communities have had a meaningful opportunity to examine the risks and benefits?

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🤝 COMMUNITIES ARE BEGINNING TO ORGANIZE

In response to these concerns, citizens are increasingly organizing at the local level.

Community members are:

• Forming information groups

• Researching project proposals

• Attending municipal meetings

• Requesting public records

• Examining approval processes

• Networking with citizens in other affected communities

• Sharing information across Canada

Many residents believe communities facing similar projects should work together to exchange information and coordinate research efforts.

What began as isolated local concerns is increasingly becoming a national conversation.

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🌐 COMMUNITIES ARE FORMING A COALITION

As awareness grows, community groups from multiple regions are beginning to connect with one another to share information, research, strategies, and experiences.

At present, three community groups concerned about large-scale data-centre developments are already in contact and working toward the formation of a broader coalition.

The purpose of the coalition is to:

• Share information and research

• Compare approval processes in different jurisdictions

• Examine environmental, infrastructure, privacy, and governance concerns

• Promote transparency and public awareness

• Support communities seeking information about proposed projects

Interested in Joining?

📧 grandjuryrising@proton.me

We will help put you in touch with the existing coalition so information and resources can be shared.

The goal is not to tell communities what position to take.

The goal is to ensure that citizens have access to information, open discussion, and meaningful participation in decisions that may affect their communities for decades to come.

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⚖️ THE IMPORTANCE OF DUE PROCESS

Whether one supports or opposes a particular project, many Canadians agree that major decisions affecting communities should be made through lawful, transparent, and accountable processes.

Citizens often expect:

• Proper notice

• Public consultation

• Access to information

• Independent studies where appropriate

• Fair consideration of community concerns

• Compliance with applicable laws and procedures

Where citizens believe these standards have not been met, many believe the issues deserve further examination and public scrutiny.

If citizens believe approvals have been granted without proper process, disclosure, consultation, or lawful authority, they may document and preserve evidence for future review.

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⚖️ GRAND JURY PRESENTMENTS

Supporters of the Grand Jury Rising initiative argue that where citizens believe significant public-interest matters have not received proper examination, evidence should be preserved and documented.

Such evidence may include:

• Municipal records

• Planning documents

• Environmental reports

• Meeting minutes

• Government correspondence

• Public statements

• Witness testimony

Supporters further maintain that if citizens believe major projects have been advanced without due process, transparency, or proper public accountability, the evidence may be assembled and submitted to the Grand Jury on Treason for review and consideration.

Any findings, recommendations, presentments, or conclusions would ultimately depend upon the evidence presented and the independent assessment of the jurors themselves.

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🇨🇦 A GROWING NATIONAL DEBATE

The debate surrounding data centres is increasingly becoming part of a broader discussion about:

• Artificial intelligence

• Digital identity systems

• Government databases

• Privacy

• Energy policy

• Infrastructure planning

• Public accountability

• Democratic participation

For many Canadians, the issue is no longer simply the construction of a building.

It is about transparency.

It is about accountability.

It is about informed participation.

It is about whether citizens are being given a meaningful opportunity to understand and evaluate projects that may permanently alter their communities.

As data-centre development accelerates across Canada, more communities are asking questions, more citizens are becoming involved, and more Canadians are demanding that major decisions affecting their future be made openly, lawfully, and with full public accountability.

Truth & Action Share Club will play a part in bringing groups together across the country to fight back.

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The Grand Jury has been struck. Establishing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.