🇨🇦 CANADA IS A SOVEREIGN COUNTRY — AND HERE IS THE PROOF

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Short answer

Canada is not a colony of the United Kingdom.

But there is a historical and constitutional relationship that creates confusion.

When you follow the law carefully, the conclusion is clear:

Canada is fully sovereign — legally, constitutionally, and operationally.

🏴‍☠️ THEN VS NOW

Canada was a British colony

Before 1867:

Canada (British North America) was governed by Britain

Britain controlled:

• Laws



• Foreign policy



• Major decisions

👉 At that time: Yes, Canada was a colony

Canada became self-governing (1867 onward)

In 1867, Canada became a Dominion

• It gained control over internal affairs

• Britain still retained some legal authority

👉 Not fully independent yet — but transitioning

Full legal independence

📜 Statute of Westminster 1931



https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Geo5/22-23/4

Canada gained control over its own laws

UK could no longer legislate without consent

📜 Canada Act 1982



https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1982/11

Section 2:

“No Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom… shall extend to Canada…”

👉 This is decisive:

The UK Parliament has zero legislative authority over Canada

📜 Constitution Act, 1982 — Section 52



https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-13.html

“The Constitution of Canada is the supreme law of Canada…”

👉 Canada’s law is internally supreme

👑 WHY THE KING IS STILL THERE

Canada shares a monarch with the UK:

Charles III

But legally:

• He is King of Canada separately

• He acts only on Canadian advice

Official explanation:

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/crown-canada/monarch.html

Key statement:

“As a constitutional monarch, His Majesty does not rule.”

What “the Crown” actually means

The Crown is:

• A legal institution (the state)

• Not the personal will of the monarch

Official explanation:

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/crown-canada/about.html

📜 SECTION 9 — EXECUTIVE POWER

Constitution Act, 1867

“The Executive Government and Authority… is vested in the Queen.”

Full text:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-1.html

What this means

It does NOT mean:

• The King runs Canada

• The UK controls Canada

It means:

👉 Executive power flows through the Crown as a legal structure

Who actually exercises that power

• Governor General of Canada

• Prime Minister and Cabinet

Official explanation:

https://www.gg.ca/en/governor-general/role-and-responsibilities/constitutional-duties

📜 Letters Patent, 1947 (critical proof)

https://www.canada.ca/en/parole-board/corporate/acts-and-regulations/letters-patent1.html

👉 Authorizes the Governor General to exercise all powers of the monarch in Canada

📜 SECTION 15 — MILITARY AUTHORITY

Command-in-Chief is vested in the Queen

Full text:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-1.html

What this means

• The Crown is the legal source of military authority

• NOT that the King commands troops

Who actually controls the military

• Governor General (Commander-in-Chief in Canada)

• Canadian government (policy and deployment)

• Chief of the Defence Staff (operations)

Sources:

https://www.gg.ca/en/governor-general/role-and-responsibilities/commander-chief

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/organizational-structure/chief-of-the-defence-staff.html

📜 National Defence Act

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/N-5/

👉 Confirms Canadian control of the military

📜 SECTION 54 — SPENDING POWER

No spending bill can pass without recommendation of the Governor General

Full text:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-3.html

What this means

• Government initiates spending

• Governor General gives formal approval

• Parliament votes

Source:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/procedure/our-procedure/parliamentaryFramework/c_g_parliamentaryframework-e.html

👉 Prevents uncontrolled spending

🧱 THE REAL STRUCTURE OF POWER

The Constitution creates three linked authorities:

• Executive power (Section 9)

• Military power (Section 15)

• Spending control (Section 54)

👉 All are legally vested in the Crown



👉 All are exercised inside Canada

📜 SECTION 11 — THE PRIVY COUNCIL

A council to aid and advise the Crown

Full text:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-1.html

What this creates

King’s Privy Council for Canada

Official explanation:

https://www.canada.ca/en/privy-council/services/privy-council.html

How it actually works

• Privy Council exists formally

• Cabinet (subset) makes decisions

Cabinet source:

https://www.canada.ca/en/privy-council/services/cabinet.html

“Governor in Council”

Means:

• Governor General

• Acting on advice of Cabinet

Source:

https://www.canada.ca/en/privy-council/services/governor-council.html

⚖️ REPRESENTATION — WHAT THE CONSTITUTION ACTUALLY DESIGNS

What exists

• Individual Members of Parliament

• Responsible government

• Confidence of the House

What does NOT exist

• Political parties

• Party leaders

• Prime Minister (as a defined constitutional office)

• Party whip

Full Constitution:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/

🧠 WHAT THIS MEANS

• MPs are elected as individuals

• Parties are voluntary organizations

• The whip is not constitutional

🤝 COALITIONS — FULLY CONSTITUTIONAL

The system allows:

• Independent MPs

• Cooperation between members

• Coalition-based government

How it works

• Individuals are elected

• MPs cooperate

• A group forms government

• Cabinet is selected

• Crown authority is exercised on advice

👉 No party structure required

⚠️ WHY THIS MATTERS

If this were widely understood:

• Voters would focus on individuals

• MPs would act independently

• Representation would be stronger

👉 The system would reflect its original design more closely

🇨🇦 FINAL PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY

Canada:

Controls its laws → https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1982/11

Controls its Constitution → https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-13.html

Controls its executive → https://www.gg.ca/en/governor-general/role-and-responsibilities/constitutional-duties

Controls its military → https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/N-5/

Controls its foreign affairs → https://www.international.gc.ca/global-affairs-affaires-mondiales/home-accueil.aspx

Controls its courts →

https://www.scc-csc.ca

⚖️ FINAL BOTTOM LINE

Canada is:

❌ Not a colony

❌ Not controlled by the UK

❌ Not governed by the King personally

✅ A fully sovereign country

✅ Governed by its own constitutional system

🔥 FINAL STATEMENT

Canada’s Constitution places authority in the Crown as a legal structure —

but all real power is exercised by Canadian institutions, under Canadian law, within a fully sovereign state.

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