🇨🇦 CANADA IS A SOVEREIGN COUNTRY — AND HERE IS THE PROOF
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Short answer
Canada is not a colony of the United Kingdom.
But there is a historical and constitutional relationship that creates confusion.
When you follow the law carefully, the conclusion is clear:
Canada is fully sovereign — legally, constitutionally, and operationally.
🏴☠️ THEN VS NOW
Canada was a British colony
Before 1867:
Canada (British North America) was governed by Britain
Britain controlled:
• Laws
• Foreign policy
• Major decisions
👉 At that time: Yes, Canada was a colony
Canada became self-governing (1867 onward)
In 1867, Canada became a Dominion
• It gained control over internal affairs
• Britain still retained some legal authority
👉 Not fully independent yet — but transitioning
Full legal independence
📜 Statute of Westminster 1931
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Geo5/22-23/4
Canada gained control over its own laws
UK could no longer legislate without consent
📜 Canada Act 1982
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1982/11
Section 2:
“No Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom… shall extend to Canada…”
👉 This is decisive:
The UK Parliament has zero legislative authority over Canada
📜 Constitution Act, 1982 — Section 52
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-13.html
“The Constitution of Canada is the supreme law of Canada…”
👉 Canada’s law is internally supreme
👑 WHY THE KING IS STILL THERE
Canada shares a monarch with the UK:
Charles III
But legally:
• He is King of Canada separately
• He acts only on Canadian advice
Official explanation:
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/crown-canada/monarch.html
Key statement:
“As a constitutional monarch, His Majesty does not rule.”
What “the Crown” actually means
The Crown is:
• A legal institution (the state)
• Not the personal will of the monarch
Official explanation:
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/crown-canada/about.html
📜 SECTION 9 — EXECUTIVE POWER
Constitution Act, 1867
“The Executive Government and Authority… is vested in the Queen.”
Full text:
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-1.html
What this means
It does NOT mean:
• The King runs Canada
• The UK controls Canada
It means:
👉 Executive power flows through the Crown as a legal structure
Who actually exercises that power
• Governor General of Canada
• Prime Minister and Cabinet
Official explanation:
https://www.gg.ca/en/governor-general/role-and-responsibilities/constitutional-duties
📜 Letters Patent, 1947 (critical proof)
https://www.canada.ca/en/parole-board/corporate/acts-and-regulations/letters-patent1.html
👉 Authorizes the Governor General to exercise all powers of the monarch in Canada
📜 SECTION 15 — MILITARY AUTHORITY
Command-in-Chief is vested in the Queen
Full text:
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-1.html
What this means
• The Crown is the legal source of military authority
• NOT that the King commands troops
Who actually controls the military
• Governor General (Commander-in-Chief in Canada)
• Canadian government (policy and deployment)
• Chief of the Defence Staff (operations)
Sources:
https://www.gg.ca/en/governor-general/role-and-responsibilities/commander-chief
https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/organizational-structure/chief-of-the-defence-staff.html
📜 National Defence Act
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/N-5/
👉 Confirms Canadian control of the military
📜 SECTION 54 — SPENDING POWER
No spending bill can pass without recommendation of the Governor General
Full text:
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-3.html
What this means
• Government initiates spending
• Governor General gives formal approval
• Parliament votes
Source:
https://www.ourcommons.ca/procedure/our-procedure/parliamentaryFramework/c_g_parliamentaryframework-e.html
👉 Prevents uncontrolled spending
🧱 THE REAL STRUCTURE OF POWER
The Constitution creates three linked authorities:
• Executive power (Section 9)
• Military power (Section 15)
• Spending control (Section 54)
👉 All are legally vested in the Crown
👉 All are exercised inside Canada
📜 SECTION 11 — THE PRIVY COUNCIL
A council to aid and advise the Crown
Full text:
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-1.html
What this creates
King’s Privy Council for Canada
Official explanation:
https://www.canada.ca/en/privy-council/services/privy-council.html
How it actually works
• Privy Council exists formally
• Cabinet (subset) makes decisions
Cabinet source:
https://www.canada.ca/en/privy-council/services/cabinet.html
“Governor in Council”
Means:
• Governor General
• Acting on advice of Cabinet
Source:
https://www.canada.ca/en/privy-council/services/governor-council.html
⚖️ REPRESENTATION — WHAT THE CONSTITUTION ACTUALLY DESIGNS
What exists
• Individual Members of Parliament
• Responsible government
• Confidence of the House
What does NOT exist
• Political parties
• Party leaders
• Prime Minister (as a defined constitutional office)
• Party whip
Full Constitution:
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/
🧠 WHAT THIS MEANS
• MPs are elected as individuals
• Parties are voluntary organizations
• The whip is not constitutional
🤝 COALITIONS — FULLY CONSTITUTIONAL
The system allows:
• Independent MPs
• Cooperation between members
• Coalition-based government
How it works
• Individuals are elected
• MPs cooperate
• A group forms government
• Cabinet is selected
• Crown authority is exercised on advice
👉 No party structure required
⚠️ WHY THIS MATTERS
If this were widely understood:
• Voters would focus on individuals
• MPs would act independently
• Representation would be stronger
👉 The system would reflect its original design more closely
🇨🇦 FINAL PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY
Canada:
Controls its laws → https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1982/11
Controls its Constitution → https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/page-13.html
Controls its executive → https://www.gg.ca/en/governor-general/role-and-responsibilities/constitutional-duties
Controls its military → https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/N-5/
Controls its foreign affairs → https://www.international.gc.ca/global-affairs-affaires-mondiales/home-accueil.aspx
Controls its courts →
https://www.scc-csc.ca
⚖️ FINAL BOTTOM LINE
Canada is:
❌ Not a colony
❌ Not controlled by the UK
❌ Not governed by the King personally
✅ A fully sovereign country
✅ Governed by its own constitutional system
🔥 FINAL STATEMENT
Canada’s Constitution places authority in the Crown as a legal structure —
but all real power is exercised by Canadian institutions, under Canadian law, within a fully sovereign state.
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