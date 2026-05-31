🇨🇦✝️ CANADA: A NATION FOUNDED ON THE SUPREMACY OF GOD ✝️🇨🇦’

NOTE: We are pleased to announce that the selection of the 23 members of the Grand Jury was completed today.

This marks an important milestone in the Grand Jury Rising initiative and represents the culmination of many weeks of registration, verification, and preparation.

The next meeting of the Grand Jury Pool will be held:

📅 June 8, 2026

🕖 7:00 PM EDT

💻 Proton Meeting

The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss next steps, provide updates, and outline the path forward.

For those who wish to participate in future Grand Jury activities, registration for the Grand Jury Pool remains open.

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Many Canadians are surprised to learn that the constitutional foundations of Canada are deeply rooted in the recognition of God, moral law, and the principles of common law.

Despite modern efforts to portray Canada as a purely secular state, the historical record tells a very different story.

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THE SUPREMACY OF GOD IN CANADA’S CONSTITUTION

Canada’s Constitution Act, 1982 begins with these words:

“Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.”

These words are not decorative.

They form part of the Constitution itself and express one of the foundational principles upon which Canada rests.

The Constitution recognizes two pillars:

• The supremacy of God



• The rule of law

These principles are presented together because historically the rule of law developed from the understanding that law exists above rulers, governments, and political power.

No king, parliament, government department, judge, or bureaucrat is supposed to be above the law.

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THE DOMINION OF CANADA

When Canada was created in 1867, the official constitutional name was:

The Dominion of Canada

The term “Dominion” was not chosen by accident.

It was inspired by Psalm 72:8:

“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth.”

This biblical reference reflected the understanding of the founders that Canada would be a self-governing nation under God and under law.

While Canadians today often use the shorter name “Canada,” the constitutional origins of the country remain tied to the name Dominion of Canada.

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THE LORD’S PRAYER IN PUBLIC LIFE

For generations, the Lord’s Prayer was a normal part of Canadian public life.

School children across the country began the day with the Lord’s Prayer.

The prayer was viewed not as partisan politics but as a reflection of Canada’s Christian heritage and moral traditions.

Many Canadians can still recite it from memory today because it was a regular part of their education.

Although many provinces have removed the practice from schools, it remains an important part of Canada’s history.

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THE LORD’S PRAYER IN PARLIAMENT

The House of Commons continues to open each sitting day with prayer before public proceedings begin.

This longstanding parliamentary tradition reflects Canada’s historical recognition that public authority should be exercised with humility and moral responsibility.

Parliamentary prayer serves as a reminder that elected officials are accountable not only to voters but also to higher principles of justice and conscience.

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SCRIPTURE CARVED INTO PARLIAMENT

Visitors to Parliament Hill often do not realize that the buildings themselves contain numerous biblical references.

Throughout the Parliament Buildings are inscriptions drawn from Scripture and other historical sources.

Biblical passages and moral teachings are carved into stone throughout the architecture.

These inscriptions were intentionally chosen by the builders of Parliament to symbolize the moral foundations of justice, wisdom, truth, duty, and responsible government.

The stone itself reflects what Canada’s founders believed: that public life should be guided by enduring moral principles rather than the temporary passions of the moment.

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COMMON LAW AND THE SUPREMACY OF GOD

Canada’s legal system did not emerge from government decree.

It developed from the English common law tradition.

Historically, common law was based upon the idea that rulers themselves were subject to higher principles of justice.

The common law tradition recognized that rights did not originate from government.

Rather, governments existed to protect rights that people already possessed.

This principle can be traced through Magna Carta, the development of jury trials, habeas corpus, due process protections, and other fundamental liberties.

For centuries, common law jurists frequently referred to natural law, moral law, and the accountability of rulers to principles greater than themselves.

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CANADA REMAINS A COMMON LAW COUNTRY

Despite the growth of administrative systems and regulatory structures, Canada remains fundamentally a common law country.

The common law continues to operate unless lawfully altered by legislation.

Many of Canada’s most important legal principles—including procedural fairness, due process, judicial independence, access to justice, and the presumption of innocence—arise from the common law tradition.

The common law remains one of the foundations of Canadian liberty.

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WHY THIS HISTORY MATTERS

Understanding Canada’s constitutional foundations helps citizens better understand the country they have inherited.

Whether one is religious or not, the historical record is clear.

• Canada’s constitutional framework openly recognizes the supremacy of God.

• Its founders chose the name Dominion of Canada from Scripture.

• Parliament continues to begin its proceedings with prayer.

• Biblical inscriptions remain carved throughout the Parliament Buildings.

• Canada’s legal system continues to rest upon the common law tradition that helped shape the freedoms Canadians enjoy today.

A nation that forgets its foundations risks forgetting the principles that made it strong in the first place.

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✝️ LORD’S DAY REFLECTION PRAYER ✝️

HEAVENLY FATHER,

We come before You today with grateful hearts.

We thank You for Your love, Your mercy, and Your truth.

We thank You for the blessings You have poured upon our nation and for the freedoms that generations before us worked and sacrificed to preserve.

Lord, help us never to forget that all authority ultimately comes from You.

Remind us that no government, institution, or human power stands above Your eternal justice.

Give us the wisdom to recognize truth, the courage to defend what is right, and the humility to walk according to Your will.

Help us to be citizens who seek justice, love mercy, and act with integrity.

Protect us from deception, fear, division, and hatred.

Strengthen our hearts so that we may stand peacefully for truth, defend the vulnerable, and remain faithful when doing so is difficult.

Lord, bless Canada.

Guide our leaders to govern with wisdom, honesty, and respect for the rule of law.

Renew in our nation a spirit of responsibility, courage, and moral conviction.

May we never forget the foundations upon which our country was built, nor the freedoms entrusted to our care.

Teach us to be good neighbours, faithful stewards, loving families, and courageous defenders of justice.

And above all, help us to place our trust not in earthly power, but in You.

For You are the source of all truth, all justice, and all liberty.

May Your will be done in our lives, in our communities, and throughout our nation.

In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.