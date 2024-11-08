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Subscribe to JANE SCHARF

Jane Scharf is leading the revival of Canada’s grand jury system to investigate government abuse, election fraud, and rights violations. Her work defends common law, due process, and the people’s power to hold institutions accountable.

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